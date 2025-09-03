Velocityehs Publishes Breakthrough AI Research To Reduce Hand Strain And Injury On The Job

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) When adopted, this approach could drive earlier prevention, diagnosis and treat of hand-related musculoskeletal disorders in the workplace.

CHICAGO, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS, global leader in EHS solutions and pioneer of practical AI for workplace safety, today announced the publication of“Vision-Based Computing Pipeline for Recognizing Hand Grip-Types During Tool Handling” in IISE Transactions on Occupational Ergonomics & Human Factors (July 31, 2025).

Authored by Dr. Francis Baek (Georgia Tech), Daeho Kim (VelocityEHS & Univ. of Toronto), Dr. Julia Penfield (VP, Research & ML, VelocityEHS), Rick Barker (Sr. Director, Solution Strategy, VelocityEHS) and Dr. SangHyun Lee (VelocityEHS & Univ. of Michigan), the paper demonstrates a single-camera based system that:



Continuously and noninvasively classifies six common grip types using standard RGB video.

Accurately measures how long and how often each grip is used. Integrates seamlessly with the VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform to empower EHS pros with real-time ergonomic insights.



By automating hand posture tracking, the pipeline speeds up risk assessments, pinpoints troublesome grips before injuries occur-and does so without bulky sensors or extensive training.

“The research we do at VelocityEHS pushes the state of art of using AI for worker safety and health in real-world applications. As the pioneer in this space, we're the first company to ever use AI for ergonomics assessment in hand-grip intensive tasks. I'm proud of my team for publishing another peer-reviewed paper,” says Dr. Penfield.

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do,” added Matt Airhart, CEO of VelocityEHS.“This research underscores our commitment to providing efficient, human-centered intelligence that helps companies reduce risk and keep people safe.”

This latest publication follows five AI/ML studies released by VelocityEHS experts earlier this year, reinforcing the company's leadership in human-led innovation for safety and sustainability.

To learn more about the VelocityEHS ML Scientists, watch this video or visit

About VelocityEHS

VelocityEHS is the global leader in EHS & Sustainability software, pioneering human-centered AI to make workplaces safer, faster. Protecting over 10 million workers worldwide, our Accelerate® Platform-powered by VelocityAI-delivers AI-driven innovation across Safety, Ergonomics, Chemical Management, and Operational Risk, and with standalone solutions Contractor Safety & Permit to Work, Environmental Compliance, and Sustainability.

With the industry's deepest bench of certified experts-from PhD AI/ML scientists to board-certified ergonomists and safety professionals-VelocityEHS ensures trusted, human-in-the-loop oversight. Recognized as a 2025 Verdantix Green Quadrant Leader and SOC 2 Type II attested, we help companies outpace risk with speed and purpose. Learn more at

