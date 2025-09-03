Birchtech Invited To Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CORSICANA, Texas, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Birchtech Corp. (TSX: BCHT) (OTCQB: BCHT) ("Birchtech" or the "Company"), a leader in specialty activated carbon technologies for sustainable air and water treatment, today announced that management was invited to participate in the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference, the Lake Street 2025 BIG9 Conference and the Gabelli 3Annual PFAS Symposium in September 2025.

Birchtech Chief Executive Officer Richard MacPherson is scheduled to present at the H.C. Wainwright conference and the Gabelli PFAS Symposium, as well as host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the duration of each of these events, as follows:

H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: Wednesday, September 10th, 2025

Time: 11:30 a.m. Eastern time

Location: New York, NY

Format: Presentation + 1x1 Meetings

Lake Street 2025 BIG9 Conference

Date: Thursday, September 11th, 2025

Location: New York, NY

Format: 1x1 Meetings Only

Gabelli 3 rd Annual PFAS Conference

Date: Thursday, September 17th, 2025

Time: 3:15 p.m. Eastern time

Location: New York, NY

Format: Presentation + 1x1 Meetings

Richard MacPherson commented:“We are eager to participate in these exclusive investor conferences, which provide a strong platform to showcase Birchtech's progress and outlook to an institutional investor base in support of our planned uplisting to a major U.S. exchange. Over the past quarter, we have advanced our air business with consistent revenues and strengthened our water treatment commercialization efforts through key pre-commercial initiatives. With growing industry recognition of our intellectual property portfolio and a clear path to long-term revenue growth, we look forward to engaging with investors to highlight our execution and long-term value creation strategy.”

Registration is required for conference participation. For more information or to schedule a meeting with management, please contact MZ Group at ... .

About Birchtech Corp.

Birchtech Corp. (TSX: BCHT) (OTCQB: BCHT) is a leader in specialty activated carbon technologies serving as America's Clean Coal and Clean Water Company by delivering innovative solutions for air and water purification to support a cleaner, more sustainable future. The Company provides patented SEA® sorbent technologies for mercury emissions capture for the coal-fired utility sector and is developing disruptive water purification technologies with a specialization on forever chemicals such as PFAS and PFOS. Backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio and a world-class team of activated carbon experts, Birchtech provides cleaner air to North American communities and is applying this expertise to a novel approach in water purification. To learn more, please visit .

Safe Harbor Statement

With the exception of historical information contained in this press release, content herein may contain "forward-looking statements" that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are generally identified by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "expect," "intend," "will," and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements relating to expected developments and growth in Birchtech's business. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. In addition, this release contains time-sensitive information that reflects management's best analysis only as of the date of this release. Birchtech does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release. Further information concerning issues that could materially affect financial performance or other forward-looking statements contained in this release can be found in Birchtech's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or Canadian securities regulators.

