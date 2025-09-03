Come Together: 24/7 Market News Reports Investors Back VENU's Vision With $34.5M Raise

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 247marketnews.com , a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and corporate information, reports that VENU (NYSE American: VENU), a trailblazer in premium hospitality and live entertainment, the closing of its previously announced public offering of 2,875,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $12.00 per share, including 375,000 shares sold pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriter's option to purchase additional shares.

The offering generated gross proceeds of $34.5 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses. The funding signals growing institutional confidence in VENU, underscored by recent filings such as Vanguard Group's 861,911-share position.

The net proceeds will turbocharge VENU's ambitious growth strategy, funding a portion of the development costs for its flagship Sunset Amphitheater projects in McKinney, Texas (20,000 seats, slated for Q3 2026 opening) and Broken Arrow, Oklahoma (Q2 2026 target). These flagship projects are central to VENU's mission to redefine the upscale live entertainment and hospitality experience, blending world-class music programming with premium food, beverage, and design.

Additional funds will support working capital and general corporate purposes, enabling VENU to expedite its innovative business model. With existing venues like the 8,000-seat Ford Amphitheater in Colorado Springs and Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse & Tavern in Gainesville, Georgia, VENU is leveraging public-private partnerships, Luxe FireSuites investments, and triple-net leases to scale a $5 billion pipeline, with $1 billion already in progress.

VENU's Sunset amphitheaters are designed to become iconic cultural destinations. With this capital in place, VENU can accelerate development and push forward without delay.

As VENU moves into the next phase of its national expansion, the Company is poised to make significant strides in establishing its Sunset-branded venues as go-to destinations for music lovers and upscale hospitality seekers alike. This capital infusion empowers VENU to capture underserved U.S. markets, projecting $2 billion in annual ticket sales by 2030 across 25 amphitheaters and 15 indoor complexes.

About Venu Holding Corporation

Venu Holding Corporation (NYSE American: VENU) is redefining the live entertainment landscape through a national network of premium amphitheaters powered by its Luxe FireSuites model. With partnerships like AEG and Aramark, and an active development pipeline of over $5 billion (including $1 billion underway), Venu is building the next generation of destination venues, where investors, fans, and artists come together in a hospitality-first experience.

