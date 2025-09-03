BIGC Launches BIGC AI+, The First AI Agent In K-Entertainment



Building on its integration of global live streaming and AI, BIGC is expanding its exclusive technology into AI Agents. Strengthening K-pop and K-entertainment's global digital competitiveness and driving the widespread adoption of EnterTech.







SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entertainment-tech company BIGC (CEO: Mihee Kim, ) operates an“all-in-one digital venue” platform that connects artists with fans worldwide.

Centered on K-pop and cultural concerts, BIGC provides integrated services for the online monetization of performances and artist IP, including: ticketing, AI-powered live streaming, fan interaction, video OTT, global commerce, and fan data analytics.

In particular, BIGC has been spotlighted as an innovative platform driving the AI transformation of the K-entertainment industry, in line with the global spread of cultural trends led by K-pop. Beyond simple technology adoption, BIGC leverages AI to revolutionize content distribution and fan experience, setting new standards for the market.

BIGC has collaborated with major media companies such as CJ ENM, MBC, and SBS, while expanding its business foundation through global projects with top-tier K-pop artists. Within two years of launch, the company has expanded its services to 224 countries, surpassing 1.2 million members, with approximately 80% of its users overseas, primarily in Japan, Greater China, and North America.

From its inception, BIGC has set the“Digital Evolution of Live” as its core vision, focusing on AI research and commercialization. In 2023, the company realized real-time multilingual live broadcasting with its AI auto-subtitling system in 12 languages. In 2024, BIGC maximized live immersion with AI-generated fan cheering comments and VOD upscaling features.

Since launch, BIGC has actively applied AI in real-time concert streaming, fan interaction, video subtitling, and community operations. Building on this expertise, the company has developed a specialized AI agent service for EnterTech, called BIGC AI+.

BIGC announced that it will officially launch BIGC AI+, Korea's first AI agent for the entertainment industry. BIGC AI+ is based on three years of real-world operational data and technology, providing K-pop big data services, AI Live features, and AI Artist Messaging technology.

For example, in AI Live,“AI Caption” automatically translates artist speech into subtitles in 12 languages, while the“Artist Protector” detects and corrects offensive or abusive language in fan-artist chats.

BIGC AI+ will be offered to partners as SaaS and API solutions, enabling seamless integration into their own services.

BIGC's proprietary AI technology, tailored for the entertainment industry, has already undergone three years of verification within its platform. For global live streaming, it has supported more than 2 million live sessions, evolving into a market-leading technology.

After closed beta testing with existing partners in the latter half of this year, the service will be expanded across the broader entertainment industry. This initiative is regarded as both an effort to expand the global K-pop fan experience through AI and a strategic technology investment to secure the next-generation competitiveness of the K-entertainment industry.

BIGC plans to further enhance its AI technology by linking it to fan games, fan platforms, and global commerce services, ultimately presenting a new paradigm for K-content export models.

Jungwoo Kim, CTO of BIGC, stated,“AI technology is not just about automation-it's a means to deepen the emotional connection between fans and artists. This AI agent incorporates BIGC's expertise accumulated over the past four years and will accelerate the application of AI in the EnterTech industry.”

He added,“We are preparing advanced technologies such as AI-based content curation and live MC features, which will further solidify K-entertainment's global leadership through BIGC's unique technology base.”

