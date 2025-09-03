Sofi Announces The Agentic AI ETF, Providing Access To Next Wave Of AI

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) is announcing the availability of a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) with the SoFi Agentic AI ETF (NYSE Arca: AGIQ). AGIQ will invest in U.S. companies included in the BITA US Agentic AI Select Index, which is designed to track businesses involved in developing, providing, or utilizing agentic AI technologies. The index currently includes companies such as Salesforce, Tesla, and NVIDIA, though holdings are subject to change.

The emergence of agentic AI – autonomous systems capable of making decisions, initiating actions, and collaborating with other agents or humans – is marking a paradigm shift for its potential to drive real-world productivity gains across sectors. According to the World Economic Forum, the market for agentic AI is projected to expand significantly by 20301.

“Emerging market themes can be challenging to capture, especially for new or casual investors – but with the SoFi Agentic AI ETF, investors can easily tap into the next evolution of AI” said Brian Walsh, Head of Advice and Planning Director at SoFi.“We're excited to add AGIQ into our ETF suite to give our members another opportunity to expand their portfolios and access sophisticated investment strategies.”

The SoFi Agentic AI ETF tracks the performance of the BITA US Agentic AI Select Index, which is composed of publicly traded U.S. exchange-listed companies involved in areas such as self-driving transportation, AI scheduling assistants, cybersecurity networks, autonomous industrial machinery, and enabling technologies like semiconductors and cloud computing. The Index currently includes 30 holdings, and a list of holdings can be found here .

Tidal Investments LLC, a Tidal Financial Group company, will be the Investment Adviser to AGIQ, with a gross expense ratio of 0.69% and a management fee of 0.69%. AGIQ is listed on NYSE Arca and can be purchased through SoFi Invest and other brokerage platforms.

In addition to AGIQ, SoFi Invest currently sponsors other ETFs advised by Tidal Investments LLC:

● SoFi Select 500 (SFY) – composed of the 500 largest publicly traded U.S. companies, weighted using a proprietary growth factor

● SoFi Next 500 ETF (SFYX) – composed of 500 mid-cap U.S. companies with extra growth potential

● SoFi Social 50 ETF (SFYF) – invests in the top 50 widely held stocks on SoFi Invest

● SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF (THTA) – combines U.S. Treasuries with an overlay of credit spreads with a monthly distribution schedule

The mix of active and passive offerings provides a range of options for market exposure, though investing in thematic ETFs, including those focused on emerging technologies such as agentic AI, involves risks, including market volatility, rapid technological change, and concentration in specific sectors. For more information on SoFi's ETF offerings please visit: .

About SoFi

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a one-stop shop for digital financial services on a mission to help people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. Over 11.7 million members trust SoFi to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money – all in one app – and get access to financial planners, exclusive experiences, and a thriving community. Fintechs, financial institutions, and brands use SoFi's technology platform Galileo to build and manage innovative financial solutions across 160 million global accounts. For more information, visit or download our iOS and Android apps.

About Tidal Financial Group

Formed by seasoned professionals of the ETF industry, Tidal Financial Group sets out to revolutionize the way ETFs have historically been developed, launched, marketed, and sold. With a focus on growing AUM, Tidal offers a comprehensive suite of services, proprietary tools, and methodologies designed to bring lasting ideas to market. Tidal is an advocate for ETF innovation. The firm is on a mission to provide issuers with the intelligence and tools needed to efficiently and to effectively launch ETFs and seek to optimize growth potential in a highly competitive space. For more information, visit .

