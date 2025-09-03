Scality Strengthens Executive Team With Tom Leyden As VP Of Product Marketing And Enterprise Go-To-Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brings deep expertise to accelerate adoption of Scality's storage solutions for AI data lakes, secure backup, and cloud infrastructure

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scality, a global leader in cyber-resilient storage software for the AI era, announced today the appointment of Tom Leyden as Vice President of Product Marketing . Leyden brings over two decades of experience in SAAS, storage, backup, and AI. His background includes leadership roles at Amplidata (acquired by HGST, a Western Digital company), DDN , Excelero (acquired by NVIDIA), and Kasten by Veeam .

Over the course of his career, Leyden has led global marketing initiatives across the full spectrum of storage technologies, from early innovation in object storage and scale-out NVMe to Kubernetes-native backup and, more recently, Agentic AI. Beyond deep domain expertise, he brings a proven track record of building high-performing marketing teams, defining go-to-market strategies, and driving growth in enterprise sales leveraging partner ecosystems. Joining Scality comes at a pivotal time as the company accelerates its go-to-market efforts around Enterprise hybrid cloud data and AI needs.

In his role, Leyden will lead global product marketing for Scality RING and ARTESCA , as the company enters its next phase of growth supporting AI workloads and cyber-resilient storage. He will also drive marketing execution into the large enterprise segment , including Global 2000 companies and public cloud service providers. Leyden will work closely with strategic alliances and ISV partners such as Weka , Commvault , and Veeam to support joint go-to-market success.

“Tom's deep storage expertise and strategic marketing leadership makes him an ideal fit for Scality's next chapter,” said Paul Speciale , CMO of Scality.“His understanding of enterprise data challenges, AI-driven infrastructure demands, and the evolving backup landscape will be instrumental as we scale our reach across cloud, cyber-resilience, and AI markets.”

