Engagerfy Introduces HR Software Platform To Help Reduce Hiring Bias

Screenshot of the Engagerfy Hire AI Dashboard and anonymous AI Candidate Screening interview process

Engagerfy reduces potential bias and gives more individuals an opportunity to reach the interview stage during their job search journey.

- Lauriston StreekesLONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Engagerfy today announces the soft-launch of its AI-native, hire-to-retire HR software platform, designed to bring a new level of fairness, efficiency and continuous engagement to recruitment and employee lifecycle management.Engagerfy combines an anonymised voice-interview feature with an Agentic AI Companion for onboarding and ongoing mentorship, delivering a single, integrated solution to streamline hiring, induction and employee support. The anonymous screening interviews are conducted by Engagerfy's AI voice-interviewer“Ro-bert” and allow organisations to screen candidates 24/7 with a focus on organisational culture fit and relevant skills. Individual identifiable details such as name, gender and schools attended are masked as many times such information can cause un-intended bias either by traditional Applicant Tracking System (ATS) software or human review. The aim is to reduce potential bias and give more individuals, especially those from an ethnic minority background and women, an opportunity to reach the interview stage during their job search journey.The platform also includes a Global Compliance AI that monitors global regulatory HR updates and best-practice guidance and translates them into actionable alerts for HR teams. Complementary features include 360° engagement analytics, gamified Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and an industry-first built-in music and podcast streaming service to support wellbeing and culture.“Engagerfy is purpose-built to leverage AI to make HR more human-centric,” said Lauriston Streekes, Founder of Engagerfy.“By combining anonymised screening, a proactive AI companion and continuous compliance intelligence, organisations can simplify processes, support employees more effectively and make fairer hiring decisions.”Engagerfy is delivered as a cloud-native SaaS solution and the company is having pilot conversations with UK and US organisations interested in an integrated, AI-first approach to talent management.About EngagerfyEngagerfy is a London based HR SaaS platform that unifies anonymised voice interviewing (Ro-bert), AI-guided onboarding and mentorship, real-time engagement analytics, gamified Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), and built-in music and podcast streaming. Its Global Compliance AI provides continuous regulatory awareness so HR teams can act with confidence across jurisdictions. For more information, visit

