Zefiro Successfully Delivers Carbon Offsets To Global Wholesale Energy Leader EDF Trading

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) In August, Zefiro issued some of the first carbon credits under the American Carbon Registry's Orphan Well Methodology reflecting confirmed emissions reductions of 92,956 metric tonnes of CO2 equivalent. With this delivery, Zefiro has now fulfilled its pre-sale agreement with EDF Trading, who is a major participant in the compliance and voluntary carbon markets.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2025) - ZEFIRO METHANE CORP. (Cboe CA: ZEFI) (FSE: Y6B) (OTCQB: ZEFIF) (the "Company", "Zefiro", or "ZEFI") is pleased to announce that it has completed a delivery of carbon offsets to EDF Trading , a leading player in the international wholesale energy market and part of Électricité de France , a global leader in low-carbon energies who ranks #9 on the Fortune 500 Europe list and #69 on the Fortune Global 500 list.

EDF Trading entered into a pre-sale agreement with Zefiro prior to the actual origination of the offsets, reflecting its enthusiasm towards this unique form of carbon credits which are generated directly from plugging orphaned oil/gas wells in Canada and the United States.

In EDF Trading's press release announcing this pre-sale agreement, its Head of Environmental Products Dr. Thomas Schroder commented, "While carbon dioxide is the more widely recognized threat, methane emissions are responsible for a great portion of global warming today. Sealing abandoned gas and oil wells is a very obvious solution to address this challenge and gives us an opportunity to offer high-quality carbon offsets from methane reduction."

These offsets were created under American Carbon Registry ("ACR") Project 959 ("ACR959"), as announced last month by Zefiro with respect to the issuance of the offsets as well as the initial delivery to Mercuria Energy America, LLC ("Mercuria"), marking the first-ever sale of carbon offsets originated through ACR's Orphan Well Methodology .

For their respective purchases of ACR959 carbon offsets, Mercuria has made full payment for the first of four delivery tranches, and EDF Trading made full payment on August 29, 2025. As a result, Zefiro has officially realized its first revenues from the voluntary carbon markets, complementing its existing revenue streams in plugging and abandonment services, as well as methane monitoring.

Zefiro Chief Commercial Officer Tina Reine commented, "Stakeholders in the voluntary carbon markets are appreciating the offsets generated through the ACR's Orphan Well Methodology. We are proud to be leading the way in bringing these credits to the marketplace with a successfully completed sale to a Fortune 500 global energy player. Now that we have laid the groundwork to originate carbon credits through remediation projects done by Zefiro's existing plugging and abandonment division, the Company is now positioned to realize even greater yield from the ongoing cleanup efforts of America's unplugged oil and gas wells. Our environmental markets team has done a fantastic job of navigating the complex landscape of commercializing carbon offsets to an audience of institutional purchasers, and we look forward to building upon this momentum with our environmental remediation projects both in progress and on the horizon."

About Zefiro Methane Corp.

Zefiro is an environmental services company, specializing in methane abatement. Zefiro strives to be a key commercial force towards Active Sustainability. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, Zefiro is building a new toolkit to clean up air, land, and water sources directly impacted by methane leaks. The Company has built a fully integrated ground operation driven by an innovative monetization solution for the emerging methane abatement marketplace. As an originator of high-quality U.S.-based methane offsets, Zefiro aims to generate long-term economic, environmental, and social returns.

