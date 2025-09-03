Announcement: Libya's Ministry Of Oil And Gas, The National Oil Corporation (NOC), The Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), And IN-VR Will Organise The Libya Africa International Gas Forum 2025

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2025) - IN-VR announces the, officially, the, and the. Taking place on

The event will host ministers, NOC leaders, international oil companies, investors, EPCs, and energy service providers for two days of strategic dialogue, project showcases, and high-value networking.

S&P Global Commodity Insights, the leading independent provider of information, data, analysis, benchmark prices and workflow solutions for commodities and energy transition markets, will serve as the Strategic Knowledge Partner for the event, leveraging its research, insights and expertise to support the conference program.

The summit's agenda will explore a wide range of vital industry topics, including the mobilisation of funding for strategic oil and gas projects, the expansion of infrastructure to enhance regional connectivity and operational resilience, the boosting of gas production capacity and readiness for export, the integration of advanced technologies to drive efficiency and innovation, the unlocking of new discoveries through accelerated exploration and basin development, and the strengthening of local content frameworks alongside robust ESG compliance across the energy value chain.

This high-level forum takes place at a moment of growing urgency and unprecedented opportunity for African gas producers. As global energy markets seek secure, diversified, and long-term supply, Africa must step forward as a united, resilient, and attractive energy supplier. LAIGF 2025 provides a critical platform for regional coordination, strategic dialogue, and commercial engagement, empowering African nations to shape their shared gas future.

With its strategic location, existing infrastructure, and renewed commitment to regional integration, Africa is uniquely positioned to support the scale-up and export of African gas to global markets. IN-VR is proud to organize this pivotal gathering under the theme "Unleashing Potential and Exploring New Horizons."

Summit attendees will benefit from an exclusive opportunity to engage with a wide spectrum of influential leaders and organisations shaping the future of gas in Africa and beyond.

This includes H.E. Dr. Khalifa Abdulsadek, Minister of Oil and Gas of Libya , the Chairman of the National Oil Corporation (NOC), Masoud Suleiman , senior executives from Libya's leading energy institutions, prominent Libyan business figures, and C-level representatives from top international energy companies. Attendees will also connect with key players across the entire value chain, including EPC contractors, technology providers, exploration and production experts, financiers, legal advisors, and infrastructure developers .

In addition to high-level networking and strategic sessions, the Forum will also feature a dedicated exhibition area , showcasing cutting-edge technologies, services, and solutions across the gas value chain. Attendees will connect with key players including EPC contractors, technology providers, exploration and production experts, financiers, legal advisors, and infrastructure developers.

Government officials from across Africa, GECF representatives, and global investors will also be present-facilitating high-impact networking, cross-border cooperation, and long-term partnerships.