Tidal Investments LLC, A Tidal Financial Group Company, Announces Recapitalization With Insignia. Fuels Next Phase Of Growth

NEW YORK, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal Investments LLC, a Tidal Financial Group company, the ETF Masters, today announced it has concluded a recapitalization with Insignia Capital, a private equity firm based in California.

This recapitalization comes at a time of strong momentum for Tidal. As of September 1, 2025, the platform supports more than 270 ETFs , including 89 new launches in 2025 alone , and has surpassed $45 billion in assets under management . Tidal serves over 80 asset managers , with rapid momentum evidenced through a series of high-profile client wins and continues to expand its breadth of services.

Strengthening Client Advantage

For Tidal's clients, this recapitalization means more time and resources to invest in talent, deepen service, and expand the firm's unique full-stack platform offering.

Gui Trias, CEO & Co-Founder of Tidal, commented:

“This recapitalization strengthens our ability to deliver for our clients – deepening our services, investing in talent, and scaling the innovation that differentiates Tidal.”

Continuity of Structure and Control

The recapitalization does not alter Tidal's majority ownership nor its Executive Committee leadership. The firm remains operationally independent and committed to its mission of delivering innovative ETF solutions.

As part of this transaction, Tony Broglio (founder and managing partner at Insignia Capital) will join Tidal's board as one of five members.

Tony Broglio, Managing Partner of Insignia, added: “The Insignia approach is to invest in businesses that seek to set new standards of excellence in their industry. Tidal is an outstanding example of this for us.”

About Tidal Financial Group

Tidal Financial Group is a leading ETF platform dedicated to bringing innovative and differentiated investment strategies to market. Tidal partners with asset managers to launch, operate, and grow ETFs, providing end-to-end infrastructure and distribution solutions.

About Insignia Capital Group

Insignia Capital Group is a private equity firm based in Walnut Creek, California. Insignia partners with founder-owned and management-led companies that are seeking to accelerate growth and set new standards of excellence in their industries. Insignia takes a collaborative approach to investing, providing capital and expertise to help businesses achieve their next phase of growth.

