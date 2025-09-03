Becklar Adds Dynamark Monitoring To Its Expanding Portfolio Of Monitoring Centers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ogden, Utah, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Becklar, the SMART Critical Event Monitoring Company, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Dynamark Monitoring, a leading provider of wholesale monitoring services in the U.S.

Dynamark has earned a healthy presence and reputation in the security industry for over 50 years. They opened their first UL-listed monitoring center in 2010 in Hagerstown, MD, officially launching Dynamark Monitoring. Since then, they have grown into a leader in critical event monitoring. Their growth included the acquisition of a regional monitoring center, followed by the addition of a second monitoring station in Corona, CA, in 2024. Trey Alter founded Dynamark to provide alarm dealers with cutting-edge technology and with support from people who genuinely care about the success of their dealer partners, making the company and this acquisition a natural fit for Becklar.

Justin Bailey, President of Becklar Monitoring, stated, "We are thrilled to welcome Dynamark to the Becklar Team. The two organizations coming together make perfect sense as Dynamark's mission and core values align so closely with those of Becklar. Both businesses focus intensely on delivering caring service, ongoing innovation, and relationships of trust. Together, we will reach more people, provide new solutions for protection, and help make the world a safer place."

Trey Alter, President and CEO of Dynamark, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition. "We couldn't be more excited about this opportunity to join forces with Becklar. As an industry powerhouse, Becklar will provide Dynamark dealers with access to many new and exclusive services and technologies, including their industry-leading video remote guarding, personal health & safety, and workforce safety solutions to expand dealer offerings, increase subscriber satisfaction, and improve dealers' RMR." Alter continued, "And with Becklar's AI-based customer engagement platform and skilled operators in monitoring centers spread for redundancy across North America, everyone wins."

This new partnership offers Dynamark dealers opportunities for expanded growth, including new services across various industries, access to Becklar's award-winning dealer tools, and the fastest response times in the industry. Mark Sandler, Managing Partner at SPP Advisors, LLC represented Dynamark in the transaction. While the Dynamark name will transition to the Becklar brand, the trusted team that Dynamark dealers know and count on will remain in place, now with even greater resources. Together, Becklar and Dynamark help to save lives and protect property for over 2.25 million customers across North America.

Becklar offers the only SMART Critical Event Protection Platform, delivering critical event monitoring and response solutions through a comprehensive suite of lifesaving and life-enhancing technologies. This platform uniquely provides customizable and comprehensive safety solutions to offer unmatched protection to People, Property and Employees through any endpoint. Advanced AI technologies are unified with skilled operators in the platform to provide industry-leading services across diverse sectors, including video monitoring, remote guarding, workforce safety, personal health and safety, and critical event response. Designed for action in urgent situations, the Becklar Smart Critical Event Platform delivers swift intervention in the moments that matter.

Founded in 1972, Dynamark Monitoring is a leading wholesale monitoring center serving commercial and residential alarm dealers across the United States, with two UL-listed monitoring centers and a suite of services including video, fire, intrusion, environmental monitoring, and more. Dynamark's mission is to provide dependable protection and responsive support that prioritizes life safety and dealer success. Known for its award-winning tools, such as Instant Connect and InSite, and a commitment to innovation, Dynamark has built a strong reputation as a trusted leader in professional monitoring.

