Algorhythm Holdings To Participate In The H.C. Wainwright 27Th Annual Global Investment Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (“Algorhythm Holdings” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: RIME), an AI technology holding company, today announced that Gary Atkinson, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference, taking place September 8–10, 2025, in New York City.

Mr. Atkinson's presentation will be made available to conference attendees via webcast and will provide an overview of the Company's business. The on-demand presentation will be available Friday, September 5th at 7:00 AM ET. The presentation will be available for registered attendees via the conference platform. For more information about the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, please refer to the conference website at .

Mr. Atkinson will hold one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. Registered conference attendees may schedule a meeting with Mr. Atkinson via the conference scheduling platform.

About Algorhythm Holdings

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. is an AI technology holding company. Its primary business unit, SemiCab, provides AI-powered transportation solutions that optimize truck utilization, reduce empty miles, and deliver measurable efficiencies for clients in the U.S. and India.

SemiCab is an emerging leader in the global logistics and distribution industry. Since 2020, SemiCab has enabled major retailers, brands and transportation providers to address these common supply-chain problems globally. Its AI-enabled, cloud-based Collaborative Transportation Platform achieves the scalability required to predict and optimize millions of loads and hundreds of thousands of trucks. SemiCab uses real-time data from API-based load tendering and pre-built integrations with TMS and ELD partners to orchestrate collaboration across manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and their carriers. SemiCab uses AI/ML predictions and advanced predictive optimization models to enable fully-loaded round trips. With SemiCab's AI platform, shippers pay less and carriers make more without having to change a thing.

