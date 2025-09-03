US cancels TSMC’s authorization to ship chip equipment to China
(MENAFN) The United States has revoked Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation’s (TSMC) authorization to ship chip-making equipment to China without a license, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.
The move terminates TSMC’s validated end user (VEU) status at its Nanjing facility, effective Dec. 31, 2025. Similar actions were previously taken against Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix’s Chinese operations.
TSMC said it has evaluated the situation, contacted the US authorities, and is taking steps to ensure uninterrupted operations at its Nanjing plant. Under the new rules, suppliers will need individual licenses to transport semiconductor equipment to the facility, replacing the blanket authorization previously allowed under the VEU program. The policy shift has created uncertainty around permit wait times, although the US intends to issue licenses necessary to keep the plants running.
The VEU Program had previously allowed foreign chipmakers to export most US-origin goods, software, and technologies for semiconductor production in China without special licenses.
