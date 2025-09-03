Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
US cancels TSMC’s authorization to ship chip equipment to China

US cancels TSMC’s authorization to ship chip equipment to China


2025-09-03 07:59:38
(MENAFN) The United States has revoked Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation’s (TSMC) authorization to ship chip-making equipment to China without a license, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.

The move terminates TSMC’s validated end user (VEU) status at its Nanjing facility, effective Dec. 31, 2025. Similar actions were previously taken against Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix’s Chinese operations.

TSMC said it has evaluated the situation, contacted the US authorities, and is taking steps to ensure uninterrupted operations at its Nanjing plant. Under the new rules, suppliers will need individual licenses to transport semiconductor equipment to the facility, replacing the blanket authorization previously allowed under the VEU program. The policy shift has created uncertainty around permit wait times, although the US intends to issue licenses necessary to keep the plants running.

The VEU Program had previously allowed foreign chipmakers to export most US-origin goods, software, and technologies for semiconductor production in China without special licenses.

MENAFN03092025000045017281ID1110011493

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search