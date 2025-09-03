Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Finalists Announced for the 2025 Africa Women Innovation & Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) Awards


2025-09-03 07:58:31
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) CAPE TOWN, South Africa, September 3, 2025/ -- The Africa Women Innovation & Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) () announces the finalists for the prestigious AWIEF Awards for 2025.

Held annually as part of the AWIEF Conference, the AWIEF Awards celebrate the remarkable achievements of women entrepreneurs and business leaders across the African continent. The aim is to shine a spotlight on women who are driving innovation, building impactful businesses, advancing gender equality, and contributing to Afric’’s inclusive economic growth and sustainable developme t.

“ “The AWIEF Awards are a powerful platform to honour women whose innovation, resilience, and leadership are shaping the future of A”rica,” said Irene Ochem, AWIEF Founder a“d CEO. “Our 2025 finalists embody the transformative role women entrepreneurs play in creating a more sustainable, inclusive, and prospero” Africa.”

’ This year’s finalists were selected by an international panel of judges from a highly competitive pool of outstanding nominees spanning diverse sectors, from technology and agriculture to energy, creative industries, and social entrepreneurship. Their journeys exemplify the resilience, ingenuity, and leadership of African women shaping the future of the continent.

AWIEF AWARDS 2025 FINALISTS (listed in alp abetical order)


MENAFN03092025007071015200ID1110011488

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search