Enterprises AI Market Research Report 2025-2030 Growing Collaboration With Enterprise AI Agents, Rising Adoption Of AI For Cybersecurity And Risk Management

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global enterprise artificial intelligence market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.60% from 2024 to 2030. However, U.S. tariffs on AI hardware are driving up costs by 10-30%, affecting enterprise AI adoption, particularly among smaller firms. AI market trends include collaboration with AI agents and enhanced cybersecurity measures, with significant industry restraints such as the AI skills gap. Key growth segments include cloud deployments and machine learning technologies, with North America leading the market. Major players like IBM, Microsoft, and Google are driving innovation in this rapidly evolving industry.

The global enterprise artificial intelligence market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.60% from 2024 to 2030

The global enterprise Artificial Intelligence (AI) market is consolidated, relatively small number of major players dominate a significant share of the market. Leading global technology companies such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon Web Services, Meta, IBM, and NVIDIA dominate the enterprise AI market by offering end-to-end AI platforms and infrastructure. These companies leverage their massive cloud computing resources, vast datasets, and R&D capabilities to deliver scalable AI solutions across sectors like healthcare, finance, retail, and manufacturing.

ENTERPRISE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Collaboration With Enterprise AI Agents

AI agents can remember across tasks and changing states; they can use one or more AI models to complete tasks; and they can decide when to access internal or external systems on a user's behalf. This enables AI agents to make decisions and take actions autonomously with minimal human oversight.

In July 2025, Elior Group and IBM France announced a strategic collaboration to accelerate Elior's digital transformation by launching an "Agentic AI & Data Factory." The initiative aims to enhance operational performance and deliver innovative, personalized services across Elior's global operations. IBM will provide its full AI and data services portfolio, deploying AI agents to autonomously process data and optimize Elior's business units. The centralized platform will be flexible and scalable, integrating with Elior's existing systems. The partnership also includes support for data governance and employee training to ensure smooth adoption. This move reinforces Elior's leadership in food services through advanced AI capabilities, with IBM helping to drive smarter, faster decision-making.

AI For Cybersecurity and Risk Management

AI for cybersecurity refers to the use of AI technologies and techniques to enhance the protection of computer systems, networks, and data from cyberthreats. Artificial Intelligence helps by automating threat detection, analyzing large volumes of data, identifying patterns, and responding to security incidents in real time.

AI significantly boosts cybersecurity by enhancing threat detection, reducing response time, and lowering costs. Around two-thirds of firms report increased ROI from AI-driven security tools. For example, Siemens used AWS to develop an AI-powered platform that predicts 60,000 attacks per unit time, managed by fewer than 12 people. AI helps identify patterns, enabling faster threat detection and automated response, cutting breach costs by 12% on average. As cyber threats evolve, AI ensures agile, real-time protection.

INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

AI Expertise and Skills Gap

Currently, businesses are facing a growing shortage of skilled professionals as they race to implement AI. A recent study reveals AI-related job postings have surged by 21% annually since 2019, with compensation growing 11% annually over the same period. Yet the number of qualified candidates has not kept pace, creating a widening talent gap that is slowing AI adoption.

France is experiencing a major shortage of AI professionals. Hiring challenges have surged dramatically, from 19% in 2018 to 80% in 2023. This is happening even as efforts to attract talent have ramped up. The gap in AI talent is growing, partly due to a brain drain to countries like Switzerland and the United States. Switzerland, in particular, appeals to French professionals because of its close proximity and shared language. Although France has a strong academic foundation and produces highly educated professionals, the system struggles to meet market demands. Issues include limited specialized AI programs, a lack of alignment between education and job market needs, and low female participation in STEM fields.

ENTERPRISE AI MARKET GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North America dominates the global enterprise AI market, accounting for over 39% of the global share. This leadership is driven by the strong presence of major AI technology providers such as IBM, Microsoft, Google, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Oracle. The U.S., in particular, has been at the forefront of enterprise AI adoption across sectors like healthcare, finance, retail, and manufacturing. High digital maturity among enterprises, large IT budgets, and significant investment in cloud computing and AI R&D are key drivers. Moreover, regulatory developments, including AI governance frameworks and data privacy laws, are further shaping responsible AI deployment in the region.

Asia-Pacific is a fast-growing market and is expected to increase significantly in the coming years in the enterprise Artificial Intelligence (AI) market. China, Japan, South Korea, and India are the major contributors. China, supported by its national AI strategy and huge datasets, is deploying enterprise AI at scale in manufacturing, finance, smart cities, and e-commerce. Japan focuses more on robotics and automation, while India is seeing increasing AI adoption in IT services, telecom, and government sectors. Regional enterprise AI market growth is supported by increasing digitization, government initiatives (such as India's Digital India and AI Mission), and a burgeoning startup ecosystem.

Europe holds around 21% of the global enterprise AI market, with the region seeing steady growth. Countries like Germany, the UK, France, and the Netherlands lead the adoption. The European Union is investing heavily through programs like Horizon Europe to promote AI innovation aligned with ethical standards. The GDPR has also influenced how companies approach AI-driven data processing. Key sectors driving enterprise AI adoption include automotive (particularly in Germany), logistics, public services, and fintech. However, concerns around data sovereignty and AI explainability sometimes slow down the pace of innovation compared to North America and Asia-Pacific.

The Middle East and Africa (MEA) enterprise Artificial Intelligence (AI) market is in the early stages of enterprise AI adoption but is rapidly evolving. The UAE and Saudi Arabia are leading with ambitious AI strategies, including the UAE's national AI program and Saudi Vision 2030. Enterprise AI is being used in oil & gas optimization, smart cities, finance, and public administration. In Africa, AI adoption is emerging in healthcare, agriculture, and financial inclusion, particularly through mobile and cloud platforms. However, limited infrastructure and talent gaps remain key challenges.

Latin America is showing steady growth in the enterprise Artificial Intelligence (AI) market, with Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Argentina at the forefront. AI adoption is being driven by cost-efficiency needs, digital banking expansion, and the modernization of legacy systems in government and enterprise sectors. The fintech market, in particular, has embraced AI for credit scoring, fraud detection, and personalized customer engagement. However, limited investment, data infrastructure gaps, and regulatory uncertainty in some countries act as barriers to faster growth.

IMPACT OF TARIFF

The U.S. tariffs on AI related hardware and infrastructure, from GPUs and PCAs to data center materials like steel, cooling systems, and power gear, are driving up enterprise AI costs by roughly 10-30%. These elevated costs are squeezing margins, delaying hardware deployments, and increasing reliance on cloud services and automation technologies to offset investment risks.

Moreover, enterprise AI adoption is expected to slow among smaller firms and startups, which are most exposed to imported hardware price shocks and supply chain disruptions. Meanwhile, global shifts such as outsourcing training operations offshore or increasing use of open source AI platforms threaten domestic R&D leadership as the cost and uncertainty of U.S. infrastructure grow.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

ENTERPRISE AI MARKET NEWS



In May 2025, Salesforce's $8B acquisition of Informatica fortifies its AI vision with trusted data infrastructure, enabling real-time autonomous decision-making across enterprise functions. This move underscores the shift toward composable, data-driven architectures essential for deploying effective AI agents.

In July 2025, HPE completed its acquisition of Juniper Networks, doubling its networking business and creating a cloud-native, AI-driven portfolio to power hybrid cloud and AI workloads. This move strengthens HPE's position in high-growth, high-margin markets and accelerates innovation across secure, end-to-end networking solutions. In 2025, BM launched its Agentic AI Innovation Center in Bengaluru to accelerate enterprise AI adoption through co-creation, hands-on learning, and collaboration. The Center enables clients, partners, and startups to build and manage autonomous AI agents.

