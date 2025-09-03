Digitel Extends Partnership With Optiva To Power Next Phase Of Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Multi-year BSS platform support renewal strengthens Digitel's ability to scale, innovate and deliver 5G-powered customer experiences

TORONTO, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digitel, a leading mobile network operator in Venezuela, has extended its partnership with Optiva, signing a multi-year services renewal agreement, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and rapid growth. The renewal empowers Digitel to further leverage Optiva's full-stack BSS platform, including charging, billing and provisioning, enabling Digitel to accelerate time to market and expand its product portfolio with the confidence of continued platform reliability and stability.

Digitel serves more than 7.2 million subscribers and recently became the first operator to offer 5G technology to the Venezuelan market. Since 2014, its collaboration with Optiva has provided the technology foundation to fuel its growth in one of Latin America's most competitive mobile markets. With this renewal, Digitel will further strengthen its capabilities to configure and launch new campaigns in record time, capture emerging opportunities, expand market share and deliver enhanced customer experiences.

“Our partnership with Optiva has been essential to Digitel's ability to deliver consistent, high-quality services to our customers,” said Gabriel Diaz Campion, CIO and Senior VP of Information Technology at Digitel.“The extension of support for our BSS ensures we can continue innovating and expanding with a trusted and proven technology platform.”

“Digitel's success is built on a combination of technical excellence and market agility,” said Robert Stabile, CEO at Optiva.“We are proud to extend our collaboration and provide the stability, speed and innovation needed to fuel their next phase of growth.”

About Digitel Venezuela

Digitel is a mobile telephony operator offering connectivity solutions for both prepaid and postpaid customers, tailored to meet the needs of individuals, businesses, and organizations. Its technological evolution enables it to deliver the latest advancements in telecommunications, including a robust 4G LTE network with highly competitive browsing speeds. Digitel currently operates with 5G technology in some cities, leveraging its existing LTE infrastructure to provide enhanced speed and lower latency. It also offers voice over LTE (VoLTE) services, ensuring high-definition voice calls and a smoother user experience. Thanks to its commitment to constant innovation, Digitel adapts its services to the evolving demands of the market, maintaining an excellent price-to-value ratio. Its portfolio includes value-added services such as international roaming, enterprise solutions, IoT connectivity, and personalized customer support. Digitel creates meaningful ways to connect emotions and purposes, using its technology to keep users always connected - with quality, efficiency, and care. For more information, please visit .

About Optiva Inc.

Optiva Inc. is a leading provider of mission-critical, cloud-native, agentic AI-powered revenue management software for the telecommunications industry. Its products are delivered globally on the private and public cloud. The Company's solutions help service providers maximize digital, 5G, IoT and emerging market opportunities to achieve business success. Established in 1999, Optiva Inc. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:OPT). For more information, visit .

