Swvl Egypt Surpasses Prior Peak Revenue, Delivering Major Turnaround With Stronger Profitability

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swvl Holdings Corp (“Swvl” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: SWVL), a global provider of tech-enabled mass transit solutions, today announced that its Egypt operations surpassed their previous peak revenue levels from 2022 in Egyptian-pound terms in August 2025, with parity in U.S. dollar terms expected soon. Achieved less than two years after a period of restructuring, we believe that this milestone underscores a decisive turnaround featuring a materially stronger bottom line.

Over the past two years, Swvl executed a focused plan to restore sustainable growth and profitability by optimizing cost structures, concentrating on core markets, expanding higher-margin enterprise and government offerings, and increasing the share of recurring and dollar-pegged revenues. We believe that this revenue result in Egypt marks one of the major proof points of that plan's impact.

“I view surpassing our prior peak revenue in Egypt as more than a marker of recovery; it reflects a company transformed,” said Mostafa Kandil, Founder and CEO of Swvl.“We believe matching and exceeding historical peaks, while strengthening profitability, validates our strategy and the discipline with which our teams are executing.”

“Our financial agenda has been clear: improve unit economics, sharpen allocation of capital, and scale our high quality revenue across the group,” said Ahmed Misbah, CFO of Swvl.“This revenue turnaround in Egypt demonstrates that we can deliver peak-level topline with a meaningfully better bottom line. We will continue applying this blueprint across our core markets to scale sustainable, profitable growth.”

Swvl remains focused on operational excellence, disciplined market selection, and customer-centric innovation as it advances its mission to modernize mass transit across the globe.

About Swvl

Swvl is a global technology provider offering transformative mobility solutions for enterprises and governments. The company's platform delivers innovative transportation alternatives, enabling safer, more efficient, and accessible mobility options. Swvl operates in numerous cities worldwide, providing services that empower individuals and organizations to navigate their environments effectively.

