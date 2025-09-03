Quadient Positioned As The Leader In The SPARK Matrixtm: Accounts Payable Automation, 2025 By QKS Group



The QKS group SPARK MatrixTM provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading vendors. Quadient, with its cloud-based financial automation and customer experience management solutions, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

QKS Group announced today that it has named Quadient as a technology leader in the SPARK MatrixTM: Accounts Payable Automation, 2025 .

The QKS Group's SPARK MatrixTM includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK MatrixTM. The study offers strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Hetansh Shah, Analyst at QKS Group, "The Quadient Accounts Payable automation solution excels in streamlining invoice management with advanced OCR and AI-powered auto-coding, ensuring 99% accuracy in capturing header and line-item details. A standout feature is its robust multilingual capability, supporting languages, and enabling seamless global operations for diverse enterprises. This functionality, combined with flexible multi-currency, cross-border payment options, real-time analytics, seamless ERP integrations, and automated workflows, enhances efficiency and compliance across multinational accounts payable (AP) processes. With its extensive functional capabilities, steadfast dedication to fostering customer success through personalized engagement, and exceptional ratings in customer impact and technological excellence, Quadient has been recognized as a leader in the 2025 SPARK MatrixTM: Accounts Payable Automation."

“We are thrilled that QKS Group has recognized Quadient as a Leader in AP automation,” said Chris Hartigan, Chief Solution Officer, Digital, Quadient.“Quadient continuously innovates to offer our customers industry-leading, AI-powered financial automation solutions that put crucial financial insights at their fingertips without the need for piles of spreadsheets and having to dig through the dusty corners of their ERP system.”

QKS Group defines Accounts Payable Automation as:

"Software tools designed to streamline and automate invoice processing, ensuring accuracy and timely supplier payment. These solutions minimize manual tasks, boost operational efficiency, and help companies take advantage of early payment discounts. These tools manage invoice capture, validation, and matching with purchase orders or contracts. Additionally, they offer features like fraud detection and cash management. Additionally, they provide comprehensive reporting and analytics, enhancing visibility and control over financial data and ensuring compliance with e-invoicing regulations."

Due to the growing need of organizational AP departments, vendors across the market are investing significantly in AI/ML technologies to develop advanced capabilities for invoice matching, fraud detection, automated payment approvals, and generation of context-aware payment reminders. These platforms now offer comprehensive functionalities such as electronic invoicing, real-time payment tracking, vendor self-service portals, support for early payment discounts, centralized invoice/payment data, and reconciliation automation. In response to increasing enterprise demand, AP automation solutions are evolving into cloud-first, API-driven platforms that ensure scalability, real-time synchronization, and seamless integration with ERP and financial systems. The market is also witnessing rapid growth due to broader adoption of digital payments, e-invoicing, and support for global compliance standards. Looking forward, AP solutions will focus on hyper-automation, real-time analytics, fraud prevention, and expanded payment service provider partnerships to deliver frictionless, secure, and compliant financial ecosystems.

SPARK Matrix: Accounts Payable Automation, 2025

About Quadient

Quadient is a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections through digital and physical channels. Quadient supports businesses of all sizes in their digital transformation and growth journey, unlocking operational efficiency and creating meaningful customer experiences. Listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices, Quadient shares are eligible for PEA-PME investing. For more information about Quadient, visit .

