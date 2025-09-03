New Consulting Firm, WIZ Advisors.AI, Committed To Tackling Small Businesses AI Implementation Gap

WIZ Advisors Logo

With only 24% of small businesses successfully deploying AI systems, WIZ Advisors's "3D Framework" solves that gap.

- Stacey Wisniewski

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- While 78% of large enterprises actively use AI in their businesses, only 24% of small businesses have successfully implemented AI solutions, according to recent research from IBM, Stanford University, National Federation of Independent Businesses (NFIB), and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. WIZ Advisors launches today to bridge this dangerous competitive gap with its proven 3D framework and implementation model.

Founded by veteran entrepreneur and AI Strategist Stacey Wisniewski, the firm addresses the cost, complexity, and knowledge barriers that keep most small businesses from capturing AI's competitive advantages.

Closing the Implementation Gap

Research reveals that smaller businesses face unique implementation hurdles that enterprise-focused AI solutions don't address. High technology costs, limited budgets, and the absence of skilled personnel in-house create a perfect storm that prevents most small businesses from capturing AI's full benefits.

"The AI revolution is creating two classes of businesses: those who successfully implement it and those who are left behind," says Wisniewski. "Small and mid-size B2B companies have the same growth pressures as large enterprises but lack the resources for complex AI initiatives. We've built a framework and implementation model specifically designed for them that is practical, affordable, and ROI focused."

Our 3D Framework

WIZ Advisors's proprietary DEFINE. DESIGN. DEPLOY. approach addresses these challenges.

DEFINE: Workflow audits identifying high-impact, low-cost AI opportunities within existing budgets and delivering a prioritized roadmap.

DESIGN: Practical solutions that can save 20+ hours per month including automated lead qualification, intelligent sales sequences, and custom GPTs for content creation and campaign management.

DEPLOY: Hands-on implementation with team training, ensuring adoption without dedicated technical staff.

Join Us for our Free Launch Webinar

Stacey Wisniewski will host a free webinar, "How to Create Custom GPTs that Actually Work," on September 18, 2025, from 1 to 2 p.m., revealing her step-by-step process to build AI assistants that deliver real business results.

BONUS GIVEAWAY: Attendees staying until the end will qualify for a complimentary half-day“Custom Prompt & GPT Library” Implementation Workshop valued at $2,500.

Register Now: ZOOM REGISTRATION LINK

About WIZ Advisors

WIZ Advisors is the strategic AI consulting partner for growth-driven small and mid-size B2B businesses. The firm's proprietary DESIGN approach helps clients overcome implementation barriers – namely knowledge, capacity, and cost - which prevented them from realizing AI's full competitive advantages – until now. Visit us at .

