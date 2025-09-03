Zoningtrilogy Launches Rosetta Zone AI To Expedite Zoning By-Law Drafting

Introducing Rosetta Zone - AI Zoning Assistant

ZoningTrilogy Logo

Rosetta Zone AI Demo on Mobile Device

AI zoning assistant helps planners draft zoning by-laws with trusted language, saving time and boosting consistency.

- Bob Lehman, Author of The Zoning TrilogyTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ZoningTrilogy today announced the launch of Rosetta Zone , an AI-powered zoning assistant designed to help urban planners draft zoning by-laws and ordinances more efficiently. This new tool leverages the content of The Zoning Trilogy – a comprehensive zoning reference trusted by planners for over 30 years – to suggest clear, widely recognized zoning language and definitions. The aim is to streamline the ordinance writing process for planning professionals, saving time while improving consistency in zoning documents.For decades, planners and municipal staff have slogged through hefty manuals and past ordinances to find the right terminology.“Drafting zoning by-laws has always been detailed, painstaking work,” said Bob Lehman, author of The Zoning Trilogy and creator of Rosetta Zone.“Rosetta Zone is designed to take the heavy lifting out of writing new zoning provisions. It can instantly provide 'ready-to-drop-in' language drawn from well-vetted sources, helping planners produce clear, enforceable drafts in a fraction of the time.” Lehman has written over 100 planning policies and by-laws since 1974, and he notes that an AI assistant can ensure drafters don't overlook key definitions or standard clauses during the writing process.Example Use Case: A county planning department tasked with updating its zoning ordinance needed new language on solar panels in residential areas. Instead of starting from scratch, a planner asked Rosetta Zone for guidance. The AI assistant instantly provided a model definition of“Residential Solar Energy System” and suggested provisions based on best practices, complete with references to relevant zoning standards. The planner was able to adapt this AI-suggested text into the by-law, confident that the terminology was consistent with widely recognized usage. This kind of support not only accelerates drafting but also helps maintain consistency with terminology used in other jurisdictions.Rosetta Zone's development builds on the success of The Zoning Trilogy (which includes the Zoning Dictionary, Zoning Encyclopedia, and Zoning Diagrams Compendium). The Trilogy has been used by over 1,000 municipalities and hundreds of planning and law firms across six countries. It was also a fixture on the American Planning Association's best-seller list for years in the 1990s, underscoring its value to the profession. By incorporating this rich knowledge base, Rosetta Zone modernizes zoning ordinance drafting through AI – simplifying research and writing for today's planners, legal teams, and municipalities.To encourage planners to experience the benefits of Rosetta Zone, members of the American Planning Association (APA) are being offered a free one-week trial of the assistant , plus a 50% discount on an annual subscription. Don't miss this opportunity to modernize your zoning workflow – visit ZoningTrilogy to start your free trial of Rosetta Zone today.

Bob Lehman

ZoningTrilogy

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.