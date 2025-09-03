Belgium Hits Israel with New Sanctions, Measures
(MENAFN) Belgium introduced a series of stringent measures on Tuesday aimed at holding Israel accountable for its actions in Gaza, including new sanctions, an expanded arms embargo, and a ban on imports from Israeli settlements in the occupied territories.
The decision, made by Belgium's restricted council of ministers, seeks to intensify pressure on Israel while addressing what the government described as "a humanitarian tragedy in Palestine."
Sanctions will target violent Israeli settlers and key figures in the Palestinian group Hamas, freezing their assets and imposing entry bans. Israel's far-right ministers, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, as well as Hamas' political and military leadership, will be officially declared persona non grata and listed in the Schengen Information System (SIS).
Further measures include restrictions on consular services for nationals living in settlements, along with a review of policies on granting long-stay visas (Type D) to Israelis residing in these areas.
The Belgian Federal Prosecutor’s Office is set to prosecute Belgian citizens involved in serious violations of international humanitarian law within Israel or the occupied Palestinian territories.
Belgium has also expanded its existing ban on arms exports and transit to Israel, now covering all military goods and dual-use items. The government is also lobbying the European Union for a comprehensive embargo on Israeli military equipment.
A new royal decree will prohibit the import of goods produced in illegal Israeli settlements, mirroring actions previously taken by Ireland and Slovenia.
Belgium also announced it would reject requests for Israeli military overflights during the ongoing conflict and take steps to reduce reliance on Israeli defense technology.
The government reiterated its support for a two-state solution and confirmed plans to join the New York Declaration alongside France and Saudi Arabia, signaling recognition of the State of Palestine.
Formal recognition, however, will only occur once all hostages are released, and groups such as Hamas are excluded from Palestinian governance.
At the EU level, Belgium plans to push for the suspension of trade, research, and aviation agreements with Israel, as well as halt cooperation through EU technical programs.
