India Reports 371 Fatalities as Monsoon Rains Batter Northern State
(MENAFN) At least six more fatalities were reported in the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh as relentless monsoon rains continue to wreak havoc across northern India. The death toll, which now includes victims from neighboring Punjab, has surged to 371 since the monsoon season began in late June, officials confirmed.
On Tuesday, a landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district claimed six lives. Amar Negi, a senior official from the region, disclosed the tragic update to reporters on Wednesday.
The monsoon rains, which have battered northern India since June, have left behind massive destruction in Himachal Pradesh. According to a statement from the Himachal disaster authorities released Wednesday, the number of rain-related fatalities, including landslides, has now reached 341 in the state alone.
As heavy rainfall persists, officials reported ongoing landslides across various parts of Himachal Pradesh. The Indian Meteorological Department had forecasted moderate to intense rainfall late Tuesday, which is expected to impact northern states, including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Haryana.
Meanwhile, neighboring Punjab is grappling with catastrophic flooding triggered by torrential rains. Officials in the state reported that at least 30 people have lost their lives, and thousands have been displaced. Official data shows that more than 300,000 people have been directly impacted by the flooding, which has submerged large parts of the region.
The unrelenting rainfall, swollen rivers, and controlled water releases from dam reservoirs have led to widespread devastation across all 23 districts of Punjab. media reported that the floodwaters have affected nearly every corner of the state.
The ongoing monsoon rains have resulted in numerous cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides across northern India in recent weeks, underscoring the severe and unpredictable nature of the annual rainy season, which typically lasts from June through September.
