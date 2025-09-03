Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UK Defense Secretary Visits Site Of Russian Strike On British Council In Kyiv

UK Defense Secretary Visits Site Of Russian Strike On British Council In Kyiv


2025-09-03 07:05:45
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The UK Ministry of Defense reported this on the social media platform X , according to Ukrinform.

" Today in Kyiv the Defense Secretary John Healey saw firsthand the damage inflicted on the British Council building by Russian strikes last week, some of the deadliest of the war," the post said.

Read also: Britain ready to send troops to Ukraine if ceasefire is reached - Healey

Healey is currently on an official visit to Ukraine. During Russia's massive missile attack on Kyiv on the night of August 27-28, the British Council's office in Ukraine was damaged, and a security guard was injured.

Photo: Ministry of Defense / X

