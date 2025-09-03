Thermal Energy To Present At Two Investor Conferences - Smallcap Discoveries Conference, Vancouver And Planet Microcap Showcase, Toronto

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2025) - Thermal Energy International Inc. (TSXV: TMG) (OTCQB: TMGEF) ("Thermal Energy " or the "Company"), a provider of innovative energy efficiency and carbon emission reduction solutions to major corporations around the world, today announced it will be participating at two investor conferences this fall, both the Smallcap Discoveries Conference, in Vancouver and the Planet MicroCap Showcase in Toronto.

Thermal Energy will be presenting at the conferences and will be available for one-on-one meetings that will be conducted in-person at the conference venues. Investors interested in learning more about Thermal Energy, or meeting 1X1 with Thermal Energy management, are encouraged to register at the links below.

Smallcap Discoveries Conference, Vancouver

Date: Monday, September 29, 2025

Thermal Energy Presentation: 11 am PT

Venue: JW Marriott Parq Vancouver

Click here to register: REGISTER

Planet MicroCap Showcase, Toronto

Date: Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Thermal Energy Presentation: 10 am ET

Venue: Arcadian Court & Loft, Toronto

Click here to register: REGISTER

For media enquiries contact:

Thermal Energy International Inc.

Canada: 613-723-6776

UK: +44 (0)117 917 2179

...

For investor enquiries:

William Crossland

President and CEO

Thermal Energy International Inc.

613-723-6776

...

Notes to editors

About Thermal Energy International Inc.

Thermal Energy International Inc. provides energy efficiency and emissions reduction solutions to Fortune 500 and other large multinational companies. We save our customers money by reducing their fuel use and cutting their carbon emissions. Thermal Energy's proprietary and proven solutions can recover up to 80% of energy lost in typical boiler plant and steam system operations while delivering a high return on investment with a short, compelling payback.

Thermal Energy is a fully accredited professional engineering firm with engineering offices in Ottawa, Canada, Pittsburgh, USA, as well as Bristol, UK, with sales offices in Canada, UK, USA, Germany, Poland, and Italy. By providing a unique mix of proprietary products together with process, energy, and environmental engineering expertise, Thermal Energy can deliver unique, site-specific turnkey and custom engineered solutions with significant financial and environmental benefits for our customers.

Thermal Energy's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol TMG and on the OTCQB under the symbol TMGEF. For more information, visit our investor website at or company website at and follow us on Twitter at .

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Thermal Energy International Inc.