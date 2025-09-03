Thermal Energy To Present At Two Investor Conferences - Smallcap Discoveries Conference, Vancouver And Planet Microcap Showcase, Toronto
Thermal Energy will be presenting at the conferences and will be available for one-on-one meetings that will be conducted in-person at the conference venues. Investors interested in learning more about Thermal Energy, or meeting 1X1 with Thermal Energy management, are encouraged to register at the links below.
Smallcap Discoveries Conference, Vancouver
Date: Monday, September 29, 2025
Thermal Energy Presentation: 11 am PT
Venue: JW Marriott Parq Vancouver
Click here to register: REGISTER
Planet MicroCap Showcase, Toronto
Date: Wednesday, October 22, 2025
Thermal Energy Presentation: 10 am ET
Venue: Arcadian Court & Loft, Toronto
Click here to register: REGISTER
Readers are encouraged to subscribe to TEI News to receive strategic news and updates directly to their inbox.
ENDS
For media enquiries contact:
Thermal Energy International Inc.
Canada: 613-723-6776
UK: +44 (0)117 917 2179
...
For investor enquiries:
William Crossland
President and CEO
Thermal Energy International Inc.
613-723-6776
...
Notes to editors
About Thermal Energy International Inc.
Thermal Energy International Inc. provides energy efficiency and emissions reduction solutions to Fortune 500 and other large multinational companies. We save our customers money by reducing their fuel use and cutting their carbon emissions. Thermal Energy's proprietary and proven solutions can recover up to 80% of energy lost in typical boiler plant and steam system operations while delivering a high return on investment with a short, compelling payback.
Thermal Energy is a fully accredited professional engineering firm with engineering offices in Ottawa, Canada, Pittsburgh, USA, as well as Bristol, UK, with sales offices in Canada, UK, USA, Germany, Poland, and Italy. By providing a unique mix of proprietary products together with process, energy, and environmental engineering expertise, Thermal Energy can deliver unique, site-specific turnkey and custom engineered solutions with significant financial and environmental benefits for our customers.
Thermal Energy's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol TMG and on the OTCQB under the symbol TMGEF. For more information, visit our investor website at or company website at and follow us on Twitter at .
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
SOURCE: Thermal Energy International Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment