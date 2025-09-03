SINTX Technologies Publishes Landmark Study Demonstrating Broad-Spectrum Antiviral Activity Of Silicon Nitride

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Breakthrough findings open doors to multi-billion-dollar infection-control markets

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) (“SINTX” or the“Company”), an advanced ceramics innovator specializing in biomedical applications of silicon nitride (Si3N4), today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed study demonstrating that silicon nitride exhibits potent antiviral activity against multiple infectious virus strains, including SARS-CoV-2 and MERS-CoV.

The study, conducted in collaboration with Professor Kylene Kehn-Hall's group at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University (Virginia Tech), further strengthens the evidence for using silicon nitride in a wide range of infection-control applications.

A Unique Infection-Control Platform

Building on its legacy as the only FDA-cleared and ISO-certified silicon nitride manufacturer, SINTX is positioning its proprietary material as a next-generation infection-prevention additive with potential applications in:



Wound dressings that inhibit infection and accelerate healing.

Surgical sutures with antimicrobial surfaces to reduce bacterial colonization.

Face masks and respirators with embedded antiviral protection.

Hospital linens and gowns offering continuous surface protection. HEPA filters capable of capturing and inactivating airborne pathogens.



“This study confirms that silicon nitride is much more than a high-performance implant material-it's a safe, effective, and broad-spectrum antiviral platform,” said Dr. Ryan Bock, Chief Technology Officer of SINTX Technologies and co-author of the study.“Its ability to inactivate dangerous viruses in minutes could transform how we approach infection prevention in healthcare and beyond.”

Study Findings

The study demonstrated that direct contact to alpha-phase silicon nitride (α-Si3N4) reduced infectious SARS-CoV-2 titers by up to 99.97% within 10 minutes and complete inactivation observed by 30 minutes. In addition, 97% inactivation with contact to Si3N4 when embedded in textile fabric widely used in a variety of medical devices and PPE products. The material also demonstrated similar broad-spectrum virucidal activity against several SARS-CoV-2 variants and MERS-CoV, with minimal cytotoxicity in mammalian cell cultures.

“These results arrive at a time when healthcare systems are actively seeking sustainable solutions to prevent future pandemics, combat antimicrobial resistance, and reduce healthcare-associated infections,” said Eric Olson, Chief Executive Officer of SINTX Technologies.“As the only U.S.-based FDA-cleared and ISO-certified silicon nitride manufacturer, we are uniquely positioned to commercialize this technology in high-value markets where safety, efficacy, and scalability matter.”

Potential Market Opportunity

The global infection-prevention and control market, encompassing medical textiles, antimicrobial wound care, and PPE, is projected to exceed $230 billion by 2032 (source: Precedence Research). The antiviral PPE market alone is estimated to reach $40+ billion by 2030, while the global wound care market is forecast to surpass $30 billion by 2030 (sources: Grand View Research, Fortune Business Insights). SINTX believes silicon nitride-based products can capture significant market share in these sectors due to their superior safety profile and performance compared to traditional metal-based antimicrobials.

Advantages Over Traditional Antimicrobials

Unlike copper, silver, or zinc additives-which may raise toxicity or environmental concerns-silicon nitride releases reactive nitrogen species such as ammonia and nitric oxide that are non-toxic to mammalian cells at therapeutic levels. These species damage viral RNA and proteins, rendering pathogens non-infectious without harming surrounding tissue.

Positioning for Growth

The publication marks a strategic milestone as SINTX transitions from a single-product orthopedic implant manufacturer to a platform technology company with broad applications in infection control, advanced materials, and medical devices. The company is actively pursuing partnerships and licensing opportunities to accelerate commercialization.

The full study,“Antiviral Efficacy of Silicon Nitride Against SARS-CoV-2 and MERS-CoV: Implications for PPE Innovation”, is available online through Frontiers in Microbiology

About SINTX Technologies, Inc.

Located in Salt Lake City, Utah, SINTX Technologies is an advanced ceramics company that develops and commercializes materials, components, and technologies for medical and agribiotech applications. SINTX is a global leader in the research, development, and manufacturing of silicon nitride, and its products have been implanted in humans since 2008. Over the past several years, SINTX has utilized strategic acquisitions and alliances to enter new markets. For more information on SINTX Technologies or its materials platform, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (“PSLRA”) that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding SINTX Technologies' expectations, beliefs, plans, strategies, potential applications, commercialization efforts, future market opportunities, and positioning for growth. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding: the potential for silicon nitride to serve as a next-generation infection-prevention additive; anticipated applications in wound dressings, surgical sutures, face masks, respirators, hospital linens, gowns, and HEPA filters; the Company's belief that its technology can transform infection prevention; its plans to commercialize silicon nitride-based products and capture market share; the Company's transition to a platform technology company; and its pursuit of partnerships and licensing opportunities to accelerate commercialization. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully develop, manufacture, and commercialize new products; regulatory approvals; competition; market acceptance; intellectual property protection; and other factors described in the Company's Risk Factors disclosure in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 19, 2025, and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. SINTX undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

