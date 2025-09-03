Adaptive AI Market Size to Reach USD 21,378.7 Million in 2032
(MENAFN- Navistrat Analytics) September 03, 2025 - The increasing adoption of AI in cybersecurity and fraud detection is a primary driver of revenue growth in the adaptive AI market. As cyber threats become more advanced, there is a growing need for AI-powered solutions that can proactively detect and counter evolving risks. Adaptive AI strengthens threat intelligence, automates anomaly detection, and enhances risk mitigation. Industries such as banking, financial services, and healthcare are making significant investments in adaptive AI-based security solutions to prevent fraud, protect sensitive data, and maintain regulatory compliance.
In February 2025, CyCraft Technology, a leading provider of AI-driven cybersecurity solutions, announced a strategic partnership with Malaysia’s IOI Group to deploy its autonomous threat management platform, XCockpit, as part of the Cyber Health Check Service. This collaboration underscores IOI Group’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge cybersecurity technologies to protect its digital infrastructure. Recognizing the increasing need for advanced AI-driven security measures, IOI Group's initiative highlights how the surging demand for AI-powered security solutions is accelerating the growth of the adaptive AI market.
However, ethical and bias concerns in AI decision-making present a major challenge to the revenue growth of the adaptive AI market. The risk of unintentional algorithmic bias and its legal, social, and financial implications has emerged as a key issue in this field. Significant investments in fairness audits, transparency initiatives, and bias mitigation strategies are required, leading to higher operational costs and extended deployment timelines. As a result, investors and businesses remain cautious about fully adopting these technologies.
Segments Market Overview and Growth Insights:
Based on the component, the Adaptive AI market is segmented into software and services.
The software segment held the largest market share in 2024, driven by the growing demand for intelligent, self-learning solutions capable of managing complex data analytics and real-time decision-making. Businesses are increasingly investing in adaptive AI software that incorporates continuous learning algorithms, allowing systems to autonomously refine and enhance their performance based on new data. Furthermore, the transition to cloud-based deployments and the expansion of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) models have made these advanced solutions more accessible and scalable, further accelerating the segment’s revenue growth.
In July 2021, Booz Allen Hamilton announced a strategic investment in Latent AI, Inc., a rapidly growing company known for its award-winning suite of software tools designed to enhance adaptive Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) capabilities at the edge. These technologies optimize AI workflows from model training and refinement to deployment enabling more efficient, resilient, and agile Internet of Things (IoT) applications.
Regional Market Overview And Growth Insights:
In 2024, North America held the largest revenue share in the Adaptive AI market, driven by widespread AI adoption across industries and significant investments in advanced AI solutions, particularly in the U.S. and Canada. In January 2025, OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle jointly announced the formation of a new company, Stargate, to enhance AI infrastructure in the United States. The initiative will launch with an initial investment of USD 100 billion, with plans to scale funding up to USD 500 billion in the coming years. This strategic partnership highlights the companies' dedication to advancing AI capabilities and reinforcing the technological foundation for future innovation.
Competitive Landscape and Key Competitors
The Adaptive AI market is characterized by a fragmented structure, with many competitors holding a significant share of the market. List of major players included in the market report are:
o IBM Corporation
o Google (Alphabet Inc.)
o Microsoft Corporation
o OpenAI
o LeewayHertz
o C3 AI
o Robot Force
o AiFA Labs
o Codiste
o Biz4Group LLC
o Technix Technology
o RisingMax Inc
o Suffescom Solutions
o Apexon
o Blocktech Brew
Major Strategic Developments By Leading Competitors:
Google: On November 12, 2024, Google launched "Learn About," an experimental AI-driven learning assistant designed to support users in achieving their educational objectives. Powered by Google’s LearnLM AI model, this adaptive chatbot serves as a personalized study companion. Unlike AI chatbots like ChatGPT and Gemini, Learn About delivers information in an interactive visual format, featuring quizzes, structured lists, and contextual information boxes to improve understanding and engagement.
LeewayHertz: On September 18, 2024, U.S.-based The Hackett Group, a leader in enterprise digital transformation, announced the strategic acquisition of India-based generative AI development firm LeewayHertz. This acquisition marks a significant step in both companies' mission to drive AI-powered transformation for businesses worldwide. By combining their expertise, The Hackett Group and LeewayHertz plan to offer a comprehensive suite of AI solutions, enhancing innovation and efficiency across industries.
Navistrat Analytics has segmented global Adaptive AI market on the basis of component, deployment, technology, application, end-use and region:
• Component (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)
o Software
a. AI Platforms
b. Machine Learning Frameworks
c. AI-powered Analytics
d. Others
o Services
a. Consulting
b. Integration & Deployment
c. Support & Maintenance
• Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)
o On-Premises
o Cloud-Based
a. Public Cloud
b. Private Cloud
c. Hybrid Cloud
• Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)
o Machine Learning (ML)
a. Supervised Learning
b. Unsupervised Learning
c. Reinforcement Learning
o Natural Language Processing (NLP)
o Computer Vision
o Deep Learning
o Explainable AI (XAI)
o Others
• Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)
o Predictive Analytics
o Autonomous Decision-Making
o Context-Aware Adaptation
o Offline Learning and Adaptation
o Decision Intelligence
o Others
• End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)
o BFSI
o Healthcare & Life Sciences
o IT & Telecommunications
o Aerospace & Defense
o Retail & E-commerce
o Automotive & Transportation
o Energy & Utilities
o Others
• Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)
o North America
a. U.S.
b. Canada
c. Mexico
o Europe
a. Germany
b. France
c. U.K.
d. Italy
e. Spain
f. Benelux
g. Nordic Countries
h. Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific
a. China
b. India
c. Japan
d. South Korea
e. Oceania
f. ASEAN Countries
g. Rest of APAC
o Latin America
a. Brazil
b. Rest of LATAM
o Middle East & Africa
a. GCC Countries
b. South Africa
c. Israel
d. Turkey
e. Rest of MEA
Get a preview of the complete research study on our website
© 2025 Navistrat Analytics.
In February 2025, CyCraft Technology, a leading provider of AI-driven cybersecurity solutions, announced a strategic partnership with Malaysia’s IOI Group to deploy its autonomous threat management platform, XCockpit, as part of the Cyber Health Check Service. This collaboration underscores IOI Group’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge cybersecurity technologies to protect its digital infrastructure. Recognizing the increasing need for advanced AI-driven security measures, IOI Group's initiative highlights how the surging demand for AI-powered security solutions is accelerating the growth of the adaptive AI market.
However, ethical and bias concerns in AI decision-making present a major challenge to the revenue growth of the adaptive AI market. The risk of unintentional algorithmic bias and its legal, social, and financial implications has emerged as a key issue in this field. Significant investments in fairness audits, transparency initiatives, and bias mitigation strategies are required, leading to higher operational costs and extended deployment timelines. As a result, investors and businesses remain cautious about fully adopting these technologies.
Segments Market Overview and Growth Insights:
Based on the component, the Adaptive AI market is segmented into software and services.
The software segment held the largest market share in 2024, driven by the growing demand for intelligent, self-learning solutions capable of managing complex data analytics and real-time decision-making. Businesses are increasingly investing in adaptive AI software that incorporates continuous learning algorithms, allowing systems to autonomously refine and enhance their performance based on new data. Furthermore, the transition to cloud-based deployments and the expansion of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) models have made these advanced solutions more accessible and scalable, further accelerating the segment’s revenue growth.
In July 2021, Booz Allen Hamilton announced a strategic investment in Latent AI, Inc., a rapidly growing company known for its award-winning suite of software tools designed to enhance adaptive Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) capabilities at the edge. These technologies optimize AI workflows from model training and refinement to deployment enabling more efficient, resilient, and agile Internet of Things (IoT) applications.
Regional Market Overview And Growth Insights:
In 2024, North America held the largest revenue share in the Adaptive AI market, driven by widespread AI adoption across industries and significant investments in advanced AI solutions, particularly in the U.S. and Canada. In January 2025, OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle jointly announced the formation of a new company, Stargate, to enhance AI infrastructure in the United States. The initiative will launch with an initial investment of USD 100 billion, with plans to scale funding up to USD 500 billion in the coming years. This strategic partnership highlights the companies' dedication to advancing AI capabilities and reinforcing the technological foundation for future innovation.
Competitive Landscape and Key Competitors
The Adaptive AI market is characterized by a fragmented structure, with many competitors holding a significant share of the market. List of major players included in the market report are:
o IBM Corporation
o Google (Alphabet Inc.)
o Microsoft Corporation
o OpenAI
o LeewayHertz
o C3 AI
o Robot Force
o AiFA Labs
o Codiste
o Biz4Group LLC
o Technix Technology
o RisingMax Inc
o Suffescom Solutions
o Apexon
o Blocktech Brew
Major Strategic Developments By Leading Competitors:
Google: On November 12, 2024, Google launched "Learn About," an experimental AI-driven learning assistant designed to support users in achieving their educational objectives. Powered by Google’s LearnLM AI model, this adaptive chatbot serves as a personalized study companion. Unlike AI chatbots like ChatGPT and Gemini, Learn About delivers information in an interactive visual format, featuring quizzes, structured lists, and contextual information boxes to improve understanding and engagement.
LeewayHertz: On September 18, 2024, U.S.-based The Hackett Group, a leader in enterprise digital transformation, announced the strategic acquisition of India-based generative AI development firm LeewayHertz. This acquisition marks a significant step in both companies' mission to drive AI-powered transformation for businesses worldwide. By combining their expertise, The Hackett Group and LeewayHertz plan to offer a comprehensive suite of AI solutions, enhancing innovation and efficiency across industries.
Navistrat Analytics has segmented global Adaptive AI market on the basis of component, deployment, technology, application, end-use and region:
• Component (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)
o Software
a. AI Platforms
b. Machine Learning Frameworks
c. AI-powered Analytics
d. Others
o Services
a. Consulting
b. Integration & Deployment
c. Support & Maintenance
• Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)
o On-Premises
o Cloud-Based
a. Public Cloud
b. Private Cloud
c. Hybrid Cloud
• Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)
o Machine Learning (ML)
a. Supervised Learning
b. Unsupervised Learning
c. Reinforcement Learning
o Natural Language Processing (NLP)
o Computer Vision
o Deep Learning
o Explainable AI (XAI)
o Others
• Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)
o Predictive Analytics
o Autonomous Decision-Making
o Context-Aware Adaptation
o Offline Learning and Adaptation
o Decision Intelligence
o Others
• End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)
o BFSI
o Healthcare & Life Sciences
o IT & Telecommunications
o Aerospace & Defense
o Retail & E-commerce
o Automotive & Transportation
o Energy & Utilities
o Others
• Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)
o North America
a. U.S.
b. Canada
c. Mexico
o Europe
a. Germany
b. France
c. U.K.
d. Italy
e. Spain
f. Benelux
g. Nordic Countries
h. Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific
a. China
b. India
c. Japan
d. South Korea
e. Oceania
f. ASEAN Countries
g. Rest of APAC
o Latin America
a. Brazil
b. Rest of LATAM
o Middle East & Africa
a. GCC Countries
b. South Africa
c. Israel
d. Turkey
e. Rest of MEA
Get a preview of the complete research study on our website
© 2025 Navistrat Analytics.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment