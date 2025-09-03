Dwinity Introduces The Data Supply Layer, Adding Significantly To The Web3 Technology Stack

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) In the evolving landscape of AI, one question remains critical: Where do AIs get enough data-accurate, high quality, and ethically sourced?

- Dr. Robin Basu (Co-founder and COO)GRüNWALD, BAVARIA, GERMANY, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dwinity introduces the Data Supply Layer, the missing puzzle piece in the Web3 technology stack. This layer enables the collection, curation, and structuring of raw data inside a decentralized Digital Twin fully owned and controlled by the user. Instead of being fragmented across platforms or locked in centralized silos, all personal data converges into this sovereign twin, creating a complete and dynamic representation of the individual. From here, users can decide if and how their anonymized data is made available to AI in the layers above-ensuring privacy, ownership, and ethical value creation while delivering the depth and quality AI models desperately need.Why This Matters for Investors.Early position in the emerging data supply chain for AI-essential yet underserved..A tokenized ecosystem with real utility: staking, value capture, licensing models, and secondary uses..Software + data stack uniquely tailored to AI-not just decentralized metadata but full data pipelines..Growing interest in ethical, decentralized AI infrastructure-Dwinity is delivering.Why Partners and AI Developers Should Take Notice.Access to verified, anonymized data that respects user privacy but supports model depth..A platform where you can build, train, deploy AI models directly-without infrastructure drag..The opportunity to co develop vertical AI solutions (health, finance, productivity) on shared, enriched data assets..A transparent, trust-based ecosystem where users contribute and benefit, reducing friction and aligning value.Dwinity provides the missing yet most crucial puzzle piece in the AI data value chain:Building AI is one thing. Having ethically sourced, anonymized, and high-quality data to build them on-that's the gatekeeper.With dPIN, dSCI, and AI developer tooling, Dwinity is not just another decentralized data protocol-it is the ethical, infrastructure-first way to deliver AI-ready data, ready for the next wave of innovation.

