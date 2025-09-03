PM Modi Examines Nanochip At Semicon India 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the second day of Semicon India 2025 in Delhi, where he examined a nanochip and discussed India's semiconductor roadmap. The event highlights India's ambition to emerge as a global hub for chip design, electronics manufacturing, and innovation.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.