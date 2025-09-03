Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

PM Modi Examines Nanochip At Semicon India 2025


2025-09-03 06:17:58
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the second day of Semicon India 2025 in Delhi, where he examined a nanochip and discussed India's semiconductor roadmap. The event highlights India's ambition to emerge as a global hub for chip design, electronics manufacturing, and innovation.

MENAFN03092025007385015968ID1110011091

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search