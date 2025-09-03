AI Certs® Launches Systems Architect Bundle-A 6-In-1 Certification Pathway To Mastering AI Systems Architecture

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NY, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AI CERTs, the global authority in vendor-neutral, role-based artificial intelligence certification , proudly announces the launch of its Systems Architect AI certification Bundle , a premium suite featuring six essential certifications designed for professionals preparing to lead the design, deployment, and ethical management of AI-driven systems. The bundle includes AI+ EveryoneTM, AI+ ExecutiveTM, AI+ EthicsTM, AI+ ArchitectTM, AI+ DataTM, and AI+ CloudTM, offering learners a complete journey from foundational AI fluency and ethical frameworks to advanced architectural design, data integration, and scalable cloud deployment.This offering is especially timely as AI systems become central to enterprise transformation and critical infrastructure worldwide. The role of the Systems Architect is increasingly pivotal, requiring a unique blend of skills that combine technical mastery with leadership vision, data literacy, cloud scalability, and ethical responsibility.Delivered in a flexible self-paced format, the Systems Architect Bundle provides learners with high-quality video lectures, audiobooks, podcasts, e-books, module quizzes, and access to an AI Mentor, along with the convenience of mobile and tablet learning. Each program includes an online proctored exam with one free retake, ensuring accessibility and credibility for learners globally. Upon successful completion, participants will receive blockchain-secured, tamper-proof certificates, enabling them to showcase their expertise across professional platforms such as LinkedIn with complete authenticity.About AI CERTsAI CERTsis a globally recognized certification body specializing in role-based credentials in artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies. Setting a global benchmark, all AI CERTsprograms follow ISO/IEC 17024:2012 standards for personnel certification, ensuring international recognition and rigorous quality assurance. This positions AI CERTscertifications as not just learning experiences, but compliance-ready credentials trusted by employers, governments, and industry bodies worldwide.Serving a broad spectrum of roles, from developers and data analysts to business leaders and frontline teams, AI CERTsbridges the global tech skills gap with our ever-expanding portfolio. With 50 established role-based certifications currently in the market and 50+ new certifications in development, the organization remains firmly positioned at the forefront of emerging technology education.For more information, visit

