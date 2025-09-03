HTX To Open Trading For SXT (Space And Time) On September 4

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Panama City, Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2025) - HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the listing of SXT (Space and Time). The SXT/USDT spot trading pair and the SXT/USDT (10X) isolated margin trading pair will be available to users on HTX starting September 4 at 9 am, UTC.

SXT is the native utility token of Space and Time, which is the Microsoft-backed blockchain for ZK-proven data. Powered by Proof of SQL, a sub-second ZK coprocessor, Space and Time allows smart contracts, AI agents, and on-chain applications to query on-chain and off-chain data at scale and verify the results with cryptographic proofs.

The foundation of Space and Time is a decentralized Layer1 blockchain where validators verify every piece of data that gets inserted into the network, updating and signing cryptographic commitments on the data before recording them on-chain. Developers can query this data via Proof of SQL and receive back a trustless, tamperproof result on-chain.

The SXT token is used for staking, data processing payments, access control, and as an incentive for data contributors. It underpins network security by requiring validators to stake in order to participate in consensus, with slashing penalties for dishonest behavior.

