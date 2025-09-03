Khmelnytskyi Region Shows Aftermath Of Overnight Russian Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Serhii Tiurin, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , as reported by Ukrinform.

“Overnight and into the morning, the enemy once again attacked the Khmelnytskyi region. Our air defense forces destroyed three Shahed-type strike UAVs and one Kalibr cruise missile. One enemy drone was lost from tracking,” Tiurin stated.

According to him, more than 50 windows were shattered at an educational institution and over 100 in residential buildings. Damage was also recorded at a municipal facility. Non-residential premises were affected, private garages and vehicles were destroyed or damaged, and communal infrastructure-including two trolleybuses-was hit.

Additionally, one village in the community experienced disruptions in electricity supply.

As Ukrinform previously reported, missile and drone strikes caused damage across the Khmelnytskyi region.

In Khmelnytskyi city, authorities are searching for a man believed to be missing in the area of a garage cooperative targeted by Russian forces.

Photo: Serhii Tiurin / Telegram