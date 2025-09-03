Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Deputy Army Chief Meets With Senior US Defense Official


(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 3 (KUNA) -- Deputy Chief of Staff of the Kuwaiti Army Major General Pilot Sabah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, met with US Senior Defense Official and Defense Attache to Kuwait, Colonel Bryan McCullough on Wednesday.
The two talked of issues of common interest, as per Kuwait Army statement.
Major General Al-Sabah underlined furthering cooperation between the two, and conveyed his well wishes of success to the Colonel McCullough on his appointment. (end)
