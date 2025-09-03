Westcon-Comstor Cuts Carbon Emissions, Accelerates Shift To Renewables

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Distributor details progress on sustainability goals in latest Responsible Business report

- Kevin Brzezinski, Chief Sustainability Officer at Westcon-ComstorLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Westcon-Comstor , a global technology provider and specialist distributor, today announced significant progress in reducing carbon emissions and expanding its use of renewable energy.The company's latest annual Responsible Business report reveals that it now sources 50% of electricity globally from renewables – up from 42% last year – marking a major step toward its goal of 100% by 2030. Westcon-Comstor has already transitioned fully to renewable energy in the UK, Australia and New Zealand.Scope 1 and 2 emissions – those that Westcon-Comstor owns or controls either directly or indirectly – fell by 8% and 29% respectively year-on-year, with a total reduction of 24% since FY22, meaning the company is nearly halfway to its 2030 target of a 50% reduction.Westcon-Comstor's 2050 net-zero ambition and other sustainability targets were validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) in 2023, making it the first major global technology distributor to earn this recognition.One key target – having 80% of supply chain partners set science-based emission reduction goals – has been met on time.The Responsible Business report covers Westcon-Comstor's action and progress on three strategic focus areas of people, planet and communities in its FY25 financial year.During the year, Westcon-Comstor voluntarily aligned to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and carried out a double materiality assessment, using a methodology based on the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS).The company also improved its methodology for calculating emissions that it doesn't directly own or control, known as Scope 3 emissions. An increase in the range of supplier-specific data used in calculations contributed to a 10% increase in Scope 3 emissions versus FY24.Looking ahead, the company intends to work with vendors and partners across the IT channel, designing and delivering initiatives to reduce its Scope 3 emissions.“Our latest Responsible Business report shows that we're making real progress in cutting Scope 1 and 2 emissions and expanding our use of renewables,” said Kevin Brzezinski, Chief Sustainability Officer at Westcon-Comstor.“Challenges remain, but we're committed to leading by example and reducing our carbon footprint across operations and supply chains as we collaborate with partners and vendors to drive sustainability across the IT channel.”.View the Responsible Business report

