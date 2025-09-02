Mission Accomplished For High W2 & 1099 Earners Seeking Fractional Family Office

WealthGuard, the newly public family office and wealth advisory firm, is proud to announce its official launch under CEO and founder Mark Matzel-de la Flor, a decorated former U.S. Navy SEAL and Iraq war hero. After a decade of serving ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNIs), Mark is now democratizing elite tax-strategy planning for a broader audience.

Heroic Origins Building Financial Strategy

Mark's dedication to service began long before his military career. From a small-town upbringing, he internalized principles of discipline, precision, and leadership early on through rigorous academic and athletic training. His journey eventually took him through the crucible of BUD/S and onto active-duty tours in Iraq, where Mark led high-stakes operations with unwavering resolve. His leadership and courage were later immortalized by the History Channel in the feature documentary The Warfighters chronicling him and his SEAL team's missions. That legacy was further amplified recently with A24's Hollywood release, Warfare - a biographical action film based on his team's story, which propelled him into the public eye and financial independence.

Building a Legacy Beyond the Battlefield

After founding the nonprofit Guardian Grange-which supports veterans through environmental and community projects-he saw how avoidable tax drag was draining family balance sheets and local communities. For the past decade, Mark quietly managed his family office, exclusively serving HNI veterans with net worth exceeding $1 million. Their success hinged on bespoke tax strategies and wealth structures previously inaccessible to most. But his own personal encounter with potential tax losses to the Warfare Hollywood film's proceeds highlighted a glaring inequity: these sophisticated strategies were reserved only for the ultra-wealthy, with advisory pricetags starting around $100,000 per year.

With that realization, Mark made a bold choice: parlaying his newfound capital and visibility to take the family office public under the name WealthGuard. WealthGuard extends the Guardian Grange mission: help families keep more of what they earn and reinvest productively-locally and generationally-through sound structure and compliant strategy. This move reflects his mission to ensure that veteran mass affluent and high-income individuals (HNI) families gain access to wealth-architect-level support previously limited to the UHNI elite.

WealthGuard: Mission-Grade Wealth Architecture for the Many

$500 million in total client net-worth at launch, showcasing remarkable confidence and capital flow.

Deep expertise in advanced wealth structures offering 20–99% tax reduction potential at the HNI level.

A commitment to serve a broader, qualified audience: investors earning $150K+ annually, previously paying $20K+ in taxes-bringing these high-impact strategies within reach.

A mission that echoes Mark's core values: integrity, precision, and service-refashioned from defending the nation to defending family legacies.

Quote from the Founder

“Elite outcomes come from elite preparation. Families don't need more 'tips'; they need architecture-the right entities, elections, and fiduciaries working in concert. We bring mission-grade structure, protection, and compounding to family wealth, while enabling purposeful reinvestment in the communities we call home.”

Mark Matzel-de la Flor, CEO & Founder, WealthGuard

Why Clients Should Care

1 Efficacy – WealthGuard's strategies are battle-tested, both in the field and in preserving and accelerating wealth.

2 Access – Now available to high W2 and 1099 earners, not just the ultra-rich.

3 and Transparency – Headed by a leader with proven integrity, visibility, and a storied background of service.

4 Planning – Services designed not just for wealth, but for generational impact and protection.

About WealthGuard

Founded by decorated Navy SEAL Mark Mark Matzel-de la Flor, WealthGuard redefines wealth protection by bridging elite tax and legacy strategies with broader accessibility. With $500 million in assets under management, the firm offers advanced structuring solutions-once the province of UHNIs-to qualified mass affluent and high-income W2 and 1099 earner families ready to build lasting legacies.