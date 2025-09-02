Dr. Austin Harris Launches National Grant Supporting Student Athletes' Academic And Athletic Aspirations

Dr. Austin Harris Grant for Student Athletes

Dr. Austin Harris Launches National Grant

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Dr. Austin Harris Grant for Student Athletes is now accepting applications for its 2026 cycle, offering undergraduate students across the United States a unique opportunity to receive financial support as they pursue excellence both in the classroom and on the field. Spearheaded by Dr. Austin Harris, MD , this initiative reflects a deep commitment to nurturing the next generation of leaders in collegiate athletics.Dr. Austin Harris, a board-certified anesthesiologist and Medical Director of NeuroRelief Ketamine & Infusion Therapy in Sherman Oaks, California, has long championed holistic wellness and personal growth. Through this grant, Dr. Austin Harris extends his dedication beyond the clinical setting to support student-athletes navigating the dual demands of academics and competitive sports.The Dr. Austin Harris Grant for Student Athletes is open to undergraduate students enrolled at accredited colleges or universities. Applicants must be actively involved in a collegiate sport or demonstrate a clear trajectory toward a career in athletics. In addition to maintaining satisfactory academic standing, candidates are required to submit a completed application and a written essay as outlined on the official website .The deadline to apply for the grant is January 15, 2026, with the winner announced on February 15, 2026. The grant offers meaningful financial assistance to help student-athletes manage educational expenses and focus on their academic and athletic goals.Dr. Austin Harris's professional journey includes extensive experience in cardiac, thoracic, general, and pediatric anesthesiology. He holds certifications from the American Board of Anesthesiology and the National Board of Echocardiography in Advanced Perioperative Echocardiography. His work in psychedelic therapy and integration, including completion of the Psychedelic Therapy & Integration Certificate Program at Fluence in 2024, underscores his commitment to innovative approaches to mental health and well-being.Beyond his clinical and research contributions, Dr. Austin Harris is known for his service to the community, particularly his pro bono work with veterans facing pain, trauma, and substance abuse. His belief in supporting individuals who strive for excellence in all areas of life is the driving force behind the creation of this grant.The Dr. Austin Harris Grant for Student Athletes is not limited by geography and welcomes applicants from all regions of the United States. It stands as a testament to Dr. Austin Harris's vision of fostering resilience, discipline, and achievement among student-athletes.For more information about eligibility, application guidelines, and deadlines, visit the official website at .

