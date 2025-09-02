Fort Worth's Art Worth Festival Launches Artist Incubator Internships

The Arts Come to The Shops at Clearfork, October 25 to 27

Ring by Marilyn O'hara, jewlery artist, Dallas Texas

Vessel by Ceramic Artist, Cathra-Anne Barker of Santa Fe, New Mexico

Career development experience for Artists opens application process in Texas

- Greg Belz, CEO Art Worth FestivalFORT WORTH , TX, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fort Worth's Art Worth Festival is celebrating its fourth year with the introduction of a Festival Artist Incubator Program: a one-year internship offering guidance to artists interested in the opportunities of marketing their work at national festivals.The goal of Art Worth's internship program is to give the next generation of Festival Artists the foundation they need to begin their art show careers. Consideration for these Internships will be limited to Texas artists, over 18, whose work shows real potential and promise.Prospective Interns will be recruited from among area university art programs, but college experience is not a requirement; all sufficiently talented artists in Texas with a desire to learn about the opportunities presented to market and sell their work at Art Festivals are invited to apply.This program is based on a collaboration with other major U.S. art festivals, and will be administered onsite at this year's Art Worth Festival by Camille Marchese, the director of Miami's Coconut Grove Art Fair.The one-year internship is designed to help artists learn about gaining access to the Art Fair Industry, as well as, pricing and displaying work, copyright laws, and selling one's work through this potentially lucrative channel.The Art Worth Festival's Artist Incubator Internship will provide opportunities for Texas artists to up their game and embark upon a rewarding career, encompassing art fairs in their marketing mix. Those applicants selected for the program will apprentice with Professional Artists at this year's Art Worth Festival, October 24 to 26, on the lawn of The Shops at Clearfork, in Fort Worth, Texas.During the festival, each Intern will spend time with professional mentors to learn the business first-hand, gaining insights to all aspects of the festival business model.This year-long program will encompass interns' participation in two of the Art Worth Festival's annual presentations in Fort Worth, Texas. The first year is focused upon Education and Internship. At the next year's festival, participants will be given the chance to display and sell their work.Other highlights of the second year's show experience include personal consultations on Financial Planning and the Application Process. The second show interns will also be eligible for our Incubator Jury Award, a cash prize for the strongest body of work among that year's class of Festival Artist Incubator Interns.The Art Worth Festival's Incubator Internship is intended to be a robust mentoring program designed to help create the next generation of Art Festival Professionals. Our goal is to give this next generation of Artists the foundation they need to begin their art show careers. Our program is designed to train artists to gain entry to, and sell their work at, the top art fairs in the nation.Applicants selected will also participate in a series of learning experiences during the coming year, and be given the opportunity to display their work at next year's Art Worth Festival, at Clearfork, in October 2026.Applications are open to any resident of Texas, 18 or older, whose work is deemed by our jurors as promising and professional, and has not participated in a major juried art festival.College training is not required. If not a local resident, the applicant must be willing to travel to Fort Worth and provide their own housing during the festival from October 23 to October 26.The application process is free and can be accessed through a special webpage on Zapplication-Dot-Org (the recruitment and application portal used by most major art fairs). The application deadline is September 30, 2025. A jury comprised of art show professionals will determine which applicants will receive invitations. No more than six interns will be selected each year.Consideration will be given to artists working in all fine-art and fine-craft media, and the Art Worth Festival particularly encourages artists involved in 3D-media, such as glass, metal, wood, clay and fiber to apply.The Art Worth Festival is presented by the non-profit ArtWorks Foundation, an organization dedicated to helping artists grow, in the scope of their business as well as the excellence of their work.

