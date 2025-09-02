Debra Gudema Recognized By Mothers Against Drunk Driving With Leadership Certificate

Debra Gudema Recipient of MADD Certificate of Leadership

Debra Gudema Receives MADD Leadership Certificate

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Wellness writer and community advocate Debra Gudema has been honored by Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) with a Leadership Certificate, recognizing her commitment to advocacy, education, and community impact.

Gudema, a doctoral student in education and founder of Well & Co., has dedicated her career to wellness writing, personal growth, and nonprofit support. Her collaboration with MADD highlights her dedication to advancing the organization's mission to prevent impaired driving and to support families affected by it.

“This recognition from MADD is deeply meaningful to me,” said Gudema.“I believe in the power of awareness, advocacy, and compassion to create lasting change. This certificate is not only an honor but also a reminder of the responsibility we all share in keeping our communities safe while offering a space for healing and strength.”

Gudema's personal journey includes choosing to live alcohol-free, a decision that has transformed her life and strengthened her voice as a wellness leader. Through her platform, Well & Co., she continues to share stories of resilience, mindful living, and community connection.

About Debra Gudema

Debra Gudema is a wellness writer, nonprofit consultant, and founder of Well & Co., a platform dedicated to promoting realistic wellness and mindful living. She is currently pursuing a doctorate in education with a focus on arts education and youth development. Gudema has been recognized for her leadership in both community and nonprofit initiatives and actively supports organizations that create safer, healthier futures for all community members.

