School Holiday: Schools In Noida, Ghaziabad And THESE Places To Remain Closed On September 3 - Check Details

MENAFN - Live Mint) Delhi Rains: All schools in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad and Chandigarh will remain shut on Wednesday, 3 September, as authorities moved to safeguard students and staff amid heavy rainfall that has pushed Delhi's seasonal total past the 1,000-mm mark.

Why are schools in Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad closed on Wednesday?

Authorities in Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad have announced that all government and private schools, from Nursery to Class 12, will remain closed on Wednesday. The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students and staff amid adverse weather conditions affecting the National Capital Region.

Delhi has officially breached the 1,000-millimetre rainfall mark for this monsoon season , a significant milestone after two consecutive days of steady showers.

The national capital recorded 963.4 mm of rain by 31 August, with an additional 37.8 mm on 1 September and 16 mm till Tuesday evening, pushing the total over the threshold. The capital had already crossed its annual average rainfall of 774 mm in mid-August, the fastest since 2021.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed Delhi under a yellow alert , warning residents to stay cautious as more showers are expected. Light to moderate rainfall is predicted across several areas of the city.

With intermittent rains continuing, the maximum temperature has dipped to 29.4°C, around five degrees below normal, while the minimum has settled at 21.7°C. Air quality, however, has remained in the 'satisfactory' category with an AQI reading of 52.

Yes. Alongside Gautam Buddha Nagar, Chandigarh has also declared a holiday for all schools on 3 September due to persistent heavy rains. The city, which serves as the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, has recorded over 140 mm of rainfall since Sunday, prompting the closure as a safety measure.

IMD Issues Red alert for intense rainfall in several North Indian states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red nowcast warning on Tuesday, forecasting heavy rainfall exceeding 15 mm per hour, accompanied by thunderstorms, in multiple districts across Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab.

According to the IMD, the districts of Pilibhit, Lakhimpur, and Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh were placed under a red alert. In Haryana, the warning covered Fatehabad, Jind, Hisar, Gurugram, Rewari, and Mewat.

In the hill states of Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Kangra, and Kullu in Himachal Pradesh, a red alert was issued. In Punjab, the affected districts included Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Moga, and Barnala.

"Heavy spells (>15 mm/hr) accompanied with thunderstorms are likely in these districts. People are advised to take precautionary measures and avoid vulnerable areas," Met said.

The department also issued an orange nowcast warning for moderate rainfall between 5-15 mm per hour, accompanied by thunderstorms, in some districts of East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Leh, and north Chhattisgarh.