Defying Limits Inc. Announces Founder's New Role As Miss New York Teen USA 2025 To Advance Hidden Disabilities Advocacy

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Albany, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2025) - Defying Limits Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to empowering individuals with hidden disabilities, today announced that its founder, Ginger Ragaishis, was named Miss New York Teen USA 2025 at the state competition in Albany on August 17. Ragaishis, a 19-year-old student at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, will represent New York in the upcoming Miss Teen USA 2025 competition.







Ginger Ragaishis Crowned Miss New York Teen 2025 - To Represent New York In Miss Teen USA 2025

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



This recognition provides Defying Limits Inc. with an expanded platform to raise awareness around hidden disabilities and continue building sustainable support systems for young people living with conditions that are not immediately visible.

Strategic Platform Expansion

Since its founding, Defying Limits Inc. has worked to address a critical gap in disability awareness and support. The organization has launched a scholarship program at Ragaishis's former high school, making her the youngest benefactor in the institution's history. In addition, Defying Limits recently introduced a children's book initiative with the publication of Student of the Month, which helps families and educators introduce young audiences to the concept of hidden disabilities.

"With this new visibility, we have an opportunity to expand the nonprofit's message to a national audience," said Caleigh Shade, spokesperson for Defying Limits Inc. "The Miss New York Teen USA title is not only a personal achievement for Ginger, but also a strategic step for our mission of advocacy, education, and support."

Focus on Impact

Defying Limits Inc. continues to prioritize long-term, measurable initiatives over one-time awareness campaigns. The scholarship program, children's literature projects, and community outreach events serve as core mechanisms for creating lasting impact. The upcoming Miss Teen USA competition offers a broader stage for amplifying these efforts and establishing new partnerships in the advocacy space.

About Defying Limits Inc.

Defying Limits Inc. is a nonprofit organization committed to supporting individuals with hidden disabilities through education, advocacy, and community-based initiatives. Founded by Ginger Ragaishis, the organization develops resources, scholarships, and publications that empower young people facing challenges often overlooked due to the invisible nature of their conditions.