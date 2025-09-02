Meryllion Resources Announces Changes In Management

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2025) - Meryllion Resources Corporation (CSE: MYR) ("" or the "") wishes to announce that Guy Charette has resigned as a director of the Company. The Company would like to thank Mr. Charette for his contributions and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours.

The Company also announces that, effective September 1, 2025, Chuck Forrest has resigned as Chief Financial Officer, and he has been appointed and will continue as a director of the Company. Ian Lynch has been appointed as the Company's new Chief Financial Officer.

About Meryllion Resources Corporation:

Meryllion is an exploration-stage company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Company recently entered into a lease and option agreement in respect of the Makenzie gold/silver/antimony project located 44 kms south-southwest of Austin, Nevada in the Toiyabe Range of central Nevada. Makenzie is known to be one of the largest untested gold, silver and antimony anomalies in the state of Nevada.

Meryllion also has the rights to acquire up to a 100% interest in the Westbury and Tasmanian Strategic Green Metals ionic adsorption clay (IAC) hosted rare earth elements (REE) projects located in northeast Tasmania, Australia with a total tenement area of approximately 800 kms2. Meryllion's IAC REE projects are situated along strike, and/or adjacent to, discoveries by ABx Group Limited (ASX: ABX). ABx has reported that Tb (Terbium) and Dy (Dysprosium) concentrations in all of ABx's rare earths resources are the highest of any ionic adsorption clay deposit in Australia and are amongst the highest globally (refer ABx's ASX announcement dated 5 May 2025).