Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Evertz Technologies Limited To Announce First Quarter 2026 Results On September 10, 2025


2025-09-02 03:11:28
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2025) - Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET) will release its first quarter 2026 financial results on September 10, 2025 at approximately 5:00 p.m. (EDT).

The Company will hold a conference call with financial analysts to discuss the results on September 10, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. (EDT). Media and other interested parties are invited to join the conference call in listen-only mode. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 289-514-5100 or Toll-Free (North America) 1-800-717-1738.

For those unable to listen to the live call, a rebroadcast will also be available until October 10, 2025. The rebroadcast can be accessed at 289-819-1325 or Toll-Free 1-888 660-6264.

The pass code for the rebroadcast is 75854 #.

About Evertz

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET) designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television, telecommunications and new-media industries. The Company's solutions are purchased by content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers to support their increasingly complex multi-channel digital, and high and ultra-high definition television ("HDTV" and "UHD") and next generation high bandwidth low latency IP network environments and by telecommunications and new-media companies. The Company's products allow its customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through efficient signal routing, distribution, monitoring and management of content as well as the automation and orchestration of more streamlined and agile workflow processes on premise and in the "Cloud".

