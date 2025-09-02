Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Declares Monthly Dividend For September 29, 2025

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2025) - Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. () () (or the) has declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.00125 per common share to be paid September 29, 2025, to shareholders of record on September 15, 2025. This dividend and future dividends are expected to be designated as non-eligible dividends for Canadian income tax purposes until further notice.

About Pine Cliff

Pine Cliff is a natural gas and crude oil company with a long-term view of creating shareholder value. Further information relating to Pine Cliff may be found on sedarplus as well as on Pine Cliff's website at .

For further information, please contact: