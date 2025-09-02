War Update: 76 Battles On Frontline Since Morning, Russia Intensifying Pressure Near Pokrovsk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , as cited by Ukrinform.

From Russian territory, enemy artillery targeted border settlements, striking Senkivka and Hremiach in Chernihiv region, as well as Malushyne, Zarichne, Mykolaivka, Tovstodubove, and Vyntorivka in Sumy region. Vyntorivka and Znob-Novhorodske also came under Russian airstrikes.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors , Ukrainian forces repelled three attacks, one clash is still ongoing. Russia launched four airstrikes, dropped 12 guided bombs, and carried out 136 artillery barrages, including three with multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector , the Ukrainian defenders stopped three assaults near Vovchansk and Krasne Pershe, while four battles are currently underway.

Russian army loses nearly 73 artillery divisions in August - Ministry of Defense

In the Kupiansk sector , the Russians carried out four assault attempts near Kupiansk and Petropavlivka. Two clashes are still continuing.

In the Lyman sector , Russian forces attacked five times near Karpivka, Kolodiazi, and toward Dronivka. Three clashes are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector , the enemy launched ten assaults toward Stupochky and Predtechyne, with four ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector , four Russian attacks were repelled near Shcherbynivka, Toretsk, Yablunivka, and Poltavka. One clash is underway.

In the Pokrovsk sector , Russian forces attempted 21 assaults near Mayak, Nove Shakhove, Vilne, Dachne, Novoeconomichne, Myroliubivka, Myrnohrad, Promin, Lysivka, and Udachne, pushing toward Pokrovsk. Ukrainian troops have already repelled 20 attacks.

In the Novopavlivka sector , three assaults took place near Ivanivka and Shevchenko, with two clashes ongoing.

In the Huliaipole and Orikhiv sectors , no offensive actions have been recorded so far today.

In the Prydniprovske sector , the Russians launched two attacks toward Antonivka and carried out an airstrike on Mykolaivka.

Ukrainian forces repel Russian mechanized assault, destroy 12 units of equipment

In other sectors of the front, the situation remains largely unchanged.

Earlier, Ukrainian forces liberated the settlement of Udachne in Donetsk region, raising the national flag there.