MENAFN - GetNews)



monVPN, a well-known and trusted VPN since 2010, launches its Back-to-School promotion - 69%. Recognized as the best French VPN and rated 5 stars, monVPN offers native apps for all major systems, with dedicated support for Apple TV and Firestick for smooth streaming. With High-speed servers in 30+ countries, strict no-logs policy, and proven reliability even in high-censorship regions, monVPN is the secure, simple choice for students, families, and professionals.

As the school season begins, monVPN , one of the most reputable and well-known VPN providers in Europe, is introducing a special Back-to-School promotion . Recognized as the best French VPN and often compared to leading names in the industry, monVPN has earned global trust for its reliability, privacy, and user-friendly design.

What sets monVPN apart is its commitment to offering native apps across all major systems -Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, routers, and more-making it easy for anyone to get started. Among these, its dedicated apps for Apple TV and Amazon Firestick have been particularly appreciated by users who want a seamless streaming experience on the big screen.

A Well-Established, 5-Star Rated VPN

Since 2010, monVPN has provided secure, no-logs connections with 1Gbps servers in over 30 countries . With its clear focus on speed and privacy, it has become a 5-star rated VPN trusted by individuals, families, and professionals around the world. Users rely on it not only for streaming international content but also for bypassing censorship in restrictive countries and for protecting their everyday browsing.

“We're proud of the reputation monVPN has built over more than a decade,” said a company spokesperson.“This Back-to-School promotion highlights our mission: to keep things simple, trustworthy, and fast-whether you're streaming on Apple TV or Firestick, or securing your laptop and mobile devices.”

Key Benefits of monVPN:



Native apps for all platforms , including Apple TV and Firestick

High-speed servers for smooth HD and 4K streaming

Strict no-logs policy ensuring complete privacy

One account across all devices , from desktops to TVs 10 simultaneous connections



Back-to-School Promotion

The Back-to-School promo gives new users a chance to enjoy premium privacy and streaming performance at a discounted price, making it an excellent choice for students, families, and professionals preparing for the year ahead.

How to Get Started

Visit monvpn

Select the Back-to-School promo plan

Download monVPN on Apple TV, Firestick, or any other device

Connect and enjoy secure, unrestricted streaming



About monVPN

Founded in 2010, monVPN is a reputable VPN provider recognized for its trustworthiness, transparency, and performance. Widely regarded as one of the best VPN services in France and Europe, it continues to provide users with the privacy and freedom they expect from a leading VPN solution.