Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Insights Highlight Expanding Outlook Till 2034, Delveinsight Evaluates Bristol-Myers Squibb, Avalyn Pharma Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, United Therapeutics

The Key Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis Companies in the market include - Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Avalyn Pharma Inc., United Therapeutics, Sunshine Lake Pharma, Endeavor Biomedicines, and others.

The Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis market dynamics.

DelveInsight's “Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis market size was valued ~USD 1,300 million in the year 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In January 2025, Mediar Therapeutics entered into a global licensing agreement with Eli Lilly and Company to progress MTX-463 into a Phase II clinical trial for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). MTX-463 is a novel human IgG1 antibody specifically designed to inhibit WISP1-driven fibrotic signaling, offering potential treatment for multiple severe fibrotic conditions.

In October 2024, Trevi Therapeutics, a company focused on developing Haduvio (oral nalbuphine ER) as a potential treatment for chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC), has shared updates on its ongoing clinical development programs.

In September 2024, Aileron Therapeutics announced that enrollment for Cohort 2 in the ongoing Phase Ib clinical trial of LTI-03 in IPF patients has been completed.

The ATS 2024 International Conference showcased in-depth discussions on Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis (PPF). Key sessions covered strategies to improve care for patients with combined pulmonary fibrosis and emphysema, research on the protective influence of steroid hormones in pulmonary fibrosis development and progression, insights from cellular genomics of bronchoalveolar lavage in understanding fibrosis mechanisms, and the potential of PEG-FUD as a probe for targeting the pro-fibrotic disease phase.

In 2023, the United States held the largest market share for Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis (PPF) among the 7MM, with an estimated market size of approximately USD 1,000 million, which is projected to grow further by 2034.

In 2023, Germany recorded the highest market size for Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis (PPF) among EU countries, reaching USD 50 million , whereas Spain had the smallest market size, totaling USD 39 million .

In 2023, the market size for Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis (PPF) in Japan was approximately USD 58 million, representing 4% of the total market across the 7MM

The investigational therapy BI 1015550 is anticipated to be introduced in EU4 and the UK by 2027 and in Japan by 2028, with the potential to alleviate the disease burden of Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis (PPF) in the coming years.

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis (PPF) in the 7MM were estimated to be 135,000 in 2023.

In 2023, the United States recorded the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis (PPF), estimated at 77,000, with projections indicating a future increase.

Among European countries, Germany reported the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis (PPF) in 2023, with approximately 11,000 cases, followed by the United Kingdom with 10,000 cases. In contrast, Spain had the lowest prevalence, with around 6,000 cases.

In 2023, Japan recorded approximately 10,000 diagnosed prevalent cases of Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis (PPF), representing around 8% of the total cases in the 7MM.

Key Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis Companies: Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Avalyn Pharma Inc., United Therapeutics, Sunshine Lake Pharma, Endeavor Biomedicines, and others

Key Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis Therapies: Nerandomilast (BI 1015550), BMS-986278, AP01, Inhaled Treprostinil, HEC585, ENV-101, and others The Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis epidemiology based on type-specific cases analyzed that the highest percentage of prevalent cases was observed in Idiopathic interstitial pneumonias (IIPs) among all other types, in the 7MM countries

Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis Overview

Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis (PPF) is a chronic lung disease characterized by continuous scarring (fibrosis) of lung tissue, leading to worsening lung function and breathing difficulties over time. It is associated with various interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) and progresses regardless of the initial cause. Symptoms include shortness of breath, persistent dry cough, fatigue, and reduced exercise tolerance. PPF has no cure, but treatments such as antifibrotic drugs, oxygen therapy, and pulmonary rehabilitation aim to slow disease progression and improve quality of life.

Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis Epidemiology Segmentation:

Total Prevalence of Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis

Prevalent Cases of Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis

Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis Market

The dynamics of the Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies and others during the forecasted period 2020-2034.

“Certainly, the clinical pipeline of Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis looks not so robust but the market anticipates the launch of emerging drugs in the forecast period (2022-2032). Yet, some of the therapies carry the potential to reach the market sooner if they prove their clinical benefits in their ongoing trials. The potential drugs that can mark a significant change in the upcoming forecast period are in the mid and late stage of development.”

Nerandomilast (BI 1015550): Boehringer Ingelheim

BMS-986278: Bristol-Myers Squibb

AP01: Avalyn Pharma Inc.

Inhaled Treprostinil: United Therapeutics

HEC585: Sunshine Lake Pharma ENV-101: Endeavor Biomedicines

Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Drivers



Advancement in research and development

Exponential Market Growth

Potential biomarkers Improvement in the treatment pathways

Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Barriers



Dry clinical pipeline for Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis

Diagnostic Barrier

Disease understanding challenges Pitfalls of epidemiological studies in ILDs

Scope of the Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis Companies: Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Avalyn Pharma Inc., United Therapeutics, Sunshine Lake Pharma, Endeavor Biomedicines, and others

Key Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis Therapies: Nerandomilast (BI 1015550), BMS-986278, AP01, Inhaled Treprostinil, HEC585, ENV-101, and others

Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis Therapeutic Assessment: Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis current marketed and Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis emerging therapies

Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Dynamics: Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis market drivers and Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis

3. SWOT analysis of Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis

4. Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Overview at a Glance

6. Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis Disease Background and Overview

7. Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis

9. Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis Unmet Needs

11. Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis Emerging Therapies

12. Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Drivers

16. Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Barriers

17. Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis Appendix

18. Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.