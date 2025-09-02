Humbirdy Launches AI Bird Feeder 4K Ultra: Turning Backyards Into Personal Nature Documentaries

MENAFN - GetNews) For most people, birdwatching begins with a fleeting moment: a small visitor at the window, a flash of wings in the garden, or the trill of a song at dawn. These moments are often missed or forgotten, until now. Humbird , a smart hardware brand dedicated to“natural experiences,” has introduced the AI Bird Feeder 4K Ultra, a device designed to make every backyard encounter with wildlife both unforgettable and shareable.







A New Way to Experience Nature

The AI Bird Feeder 4K Ultra is more than a feeder. It's a bridge between technology and the natural world. Equipped with 4K Ultra HD video, 8MP stills, and slow-motion capture, it brings extraordinary clarity to the simple act of birdwatching. For families, it means children can see the delicate wingbeats of a hummingbird as if watching a documentary. For photographers and content creators, it offers cinematic-quality shots without expensive equipment. For researchers, it provides a reliable way to log bird activity in real time.

Instant Recognition, Lasting Stories

At the heart of the device is Humbirdy's AI-powered recognition engine, capable of identifying over 10,000 species of birds. Each visit is automatically logged in a personal digital journal, complete with species name, time, and visual records. What once required a field guide and hours of patience now happens instantly. The result is not just recognition, but connection, which is a deeper understanding of the wildlife sharing our neighborhoods.







Sharing Nature Made Simple

Birdwatching has always been a solitary pursuit, but Humbirdy turns it into a shared experience. With one click, users can stream or post highlights directly to platforms like YouTube, Instagram, or TikTok. Whether it's capturing the rare sight of a migratory warbler or documenting the daily visit of a sparrow, the AI Bird Feeder 4K Ultra makes it effortless to tell stories that inspire curiosity and appreciation.

【Landscape Video】

Built for the Outdoors, Designed for Peace of Mind

Engineered for real-world use, the feeder features IP65 weatherproof protection, a durable metal frame, and solar-assisted power with a supporting cable for reliable operation. Setup is simple, with flexible mounting options for trees, railings, or garden poles. The device includes night vision for round-the-clock coverage, while storage remains flexible, that is, local by default, with optional encrypted cloud backup. Current features such as AI recognition and live sharing are included free, with additional interactive upgrades planned for the future. Wherever you place it, such as a suburban balcony or a remote garden, the AI Bird Feeder 4K Ultra adapts seamlessly to your environment.







Rediscover the Wild Beauty Around You

With the launch of the AI Bird Feeder 4K Ultra, Humbirdy aims to turn everyday curiosity into a long-term connection with nature. Through ultra-clear imaging, AI-powered recognition, and effortless sharing, anyone can become both the storyteller and the documentarian of their own backyard wildlife.

The new release also debuts globally with groundbreaking imaging features:



True 4K at 30fps, for lifelike details

1080p at 120fps, for smooth high-speed capture Interactive slow-motion playback, revealing every beat of a bird's wings

The AI Bird Feeder 4K Ultra is more than a feeder. It's a bridge between people and the wild.

Limited-Time Launch Offer Up to 17% Off

The AI Bird Feeder 4K Ultra is now available at a limited-time launch price of $249 (originally $299), with free AI recognition, live streaming, and in-app sharing included.

As Humbirdy's motto suggests, this is about more than just feeding birds. It's about seeing what you've been missing, and turning your own backyard into a stage for the wonder of wildlife.

For more information, product updates, and real birdwatching moments captured by our community , visit .