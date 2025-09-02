Risen Energy's HJT Hyper-Ion Modules Drive Over 2 Million Yuan In Power Station Revenue
The HJT project spans approximately 9.73 hectares and was connected to the grid in December 2024. Based on its performance in the first seven months, the station's total annual revenue for the first year will exceed 4.5 million yuan, further validating the high efficiency of Risen Energy's HJT Hyper-ion modules in real-world applications.
Challenges such as unstable rural energy security, significant peak-to-valley electricity price gaps, high summer temperatures and low-light conditions under winter haze, and carbon constraints have created an urgent need for higher-quality and reliable PV modules to support power station operations. Developed using Risen Energy's self-innovated n-type HJT technology platform, the Hyper-ion series modules have achieved a breakthrough in mass production. Currently, the average power output exceeds 740Wp, setting a new industry record for mass-produced module efficiency, which was certified at 26.61% by authoritative institutions. With an excellent temperature coefficient of Pmax (-0.24%/°C) and ultra-high bifacial factor (90%±5%), these modules deliver over 3% higher power generation compared to other n-type modules, significantly reducing BOS costs and LCOE. This makes them an optimal choice for module selection in centralized PV power stations.
By providing the world with safe, reliable green energy solutions and integrated services, Risen Energy is actively contributing to the global transition toward a carbon-neutral era.
A bout Risen Energy
Founded in 1986, Risen Energy was listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in 2010 (Stock Code: 300118). As a global leader in the renewable energy industry, Risen Energy has consistently prioritized technological innovation, making significant contributions to the sustainable development of the global energy ecosystem. With its cutting-edge heterojunction (HJT) photovoltaic module technology, the company is driving a technological revolution in the solar industry.
Risen Energy integrates photovoltaics, energy storage, power station development, and smart energy management. Through strategic investments across the entire energy value chain-from production, conversion, and storage to consumption, operation, and management-Risen Energy accelerates the fusion of solar and storage. This enables the delivery of holistic, green solutions that empower partners to achieve more efficient and intelligent energy utilization, driving the transition towards a low-carbon.
