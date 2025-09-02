Risen Energy's HJT Hyper-Ion Modules Drive Over 2 Million Yuan In Power Station Revenue

MENAFN - GetNews) Recently, Risen Energy's HJT Hyper-ion modules have delivered ultra-high power generation performance at the 7.767MWp photovoltaic power station in Ludongye Dong Village, Jiaoyu Town, Daiyue District, Tai'an City, Shandong Province, earning widespread acclaim. As of July 31, 2025, the station's cumulative power generation has exceeded 7.92 million kWh, directly generating 2.8 million yuan in electricity revenue.

The HJT project spans approximately 9.73 hectares and was connected to the grid in December 2024. Based on its performance in the first seven months, the station's total annual revenue for the first year will exceed 4.5 million yuan, further validating the high efficiency of Risen Energy's HJT Hyper-ion modules in real-world applications.

Challenges such as unstable rural energy security, significant peak-to-valley electricity price gaps, high summer temperatures and low-light conditions under winter haze, and carbon constraints have created an urgent need for higher-quality and reliable PV modules to support power station operations. Developed using Risen Energy's self-innovated n-type HJT technology platform, the Hyper-ion series modules have achieved a breakthrough in mass production. Currently, the average power output exceeds 740Wp, setting a new industry record for mass-produced module efficiency, which was certified at 26.61% by authoritative institutions. With an excellent temperature coefficient of Pmax (-0.24%/°C) and ultra-high bifacial factor (90%±5%), these modules deliver over 3% higher power generation compared to other n-type modules, significantly reducing BOS costs and LCOE. This makes them an optimal choice for module selection in centralized PV power stations.

By providing the world with safe, reliable green energy solutions and integrated services, Risen Energy is actively contributing to the global transition toward a carbon-neutral era.

