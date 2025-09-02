Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Wisezone Launches ZONE HSS1, A Screen-Free AI Wearable Built For Real Life


2025-09-02 03:06:53
(MENAFN- GetNews) Kickstarter campaign goes live Sep 2, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET



Seoul, South Korea - Sep 2, 2025 - Wisezone (CT5 Inc.) today announced ZONE HSS1, a screen-free AI wearable that delivers hands-free assistance, two-person translation, and privacy-first vision-without face-mounted displays. The device combines open-ear speakers with a detachable in-ear earbud so users can move seamlessly from social awareness to private listening. The Kickstarter campaign launches today at 8:00 AM ET.

“People want the benefits of AI without a screen in their face,” said Jiwon Kang, founder and CEO of Wisezone.“ZONE HSS1 keeps you present with others while giving you translation, guidance, and context when you need it. It's a smarter, safer alternative to smart glasses.”

Key features include hybrid audio (open ear + in ear), two-person translation by sharing the earbud, privacy-first adjustable camera tilt, and all-day battery designed for up to 24 hours of mixed use (with camera up to ~15 minutes continuous). The product is Made in Korea with a patent-pending architecture.

Backers can learn more and pledge on Kickstarter:

About Wisezone (CT5 Inc.)

Wisezone builds human-centered AI wearables that are screen-free, privacy-first, and built for real life. Headquartered in Korea, Wisezone combines design, engineering, and an expanding IP portfolio to shape safer, more natural ways to interact with AI.

