Wisezone Launches ZONE HSS1, A Screen-Free AI Wearable Built For Real Life
Seoul, South Korea - Sep 2, 2025 - Wisezone (CT5 Inc.) today announced ZONE HSS1, a screen-free AI wearable that delivers hands-free assistance, two-person translation, and privacy-first vision-without face-mounted displays. The device combines open-ear speakers with a detachable in-ear earbud so users can move seamlessly from social awareness to private listening. The Kickstarter campaign launches today at 8:00 AM ET.
“People want the benefits of AI without a screen in their face,” said Jiwon Kang, founder and CEO of Wisezone.“ZONE HSS1 keeps you present with others while giving you translation, guidance, and context when you need it. It's a smarter, safer alternative to smart glasses.”
Key features include hybrid audio (open ear + in ear), two-person translation by sharing the earbud, privacy-first adjustable camera tilt, and all-day battery designed for up to 24 hours of mixed use (with camera up to ~15 minutes continuous). The product is Made in Korea with a patent-pending architecture.
Backers can learn more and pledge on Kickstarter:
About Wisezone (CT5 Inc.)
Wisezone builds human-centered AI wearables that are screen-free, privacy-first, and built for real life. Headquartered in Korea, Wisezone combines design, engineering, and an expanding IP portfolio to shape safer, more natural ways to interact with AI.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment