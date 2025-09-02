Dubai: Now, Property Investors Can Get Their Rental Income One Year In Advance
Property investors in Dubai will no longer have to wait to receive rents from their properties. Instead, they can now get their rental income one-year in advance.
The Dubai-based fractional real estate ownership platform Prypco Blocks on Tuesday announced the UAE's first upfront rental guarantee on fractional property investments of five per cent, which will be credited to their wallets within just two months of investment.Recommended For You
Additionally, Prypco announced a 33 per cent reduction in its platform entry fee, lowering charges from 1.5 per cent to just 1 per cent. This additional saving further boosts investor returns, making the upfront rental guarantee one of the most lucrative property investment opportunities in the region.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Dubai's real estate market is already witnessing a massive amount of investment from local and foreign investors and end-users. Prypco allows investors to invest in Dubai's real estate market from as low as Dh2,000 through tokensation.
Launched earlier this year, as many as nine properties have been successfully funded through Prypco.
This rent-in-advance for investors is applicable for both new and old properties listed on Prypco.
“With the upfront rental guarantee, we are setting a new benchmark by giving investors confidence, liquidity, and the ability to realise returns from day one. It's investor-first, it's innovative, and it aligns with our vision of enabling real estate freedom for all,” said Amira Sajwani, founder and CEO of Prypco.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment