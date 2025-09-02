Asia Cup In UAE: Get India Vs Pakistan Match Tickets For Dh475 In New Package

The Emirates Cricket Board has announced exciting offers on the Asia Cup 2025 match tickets . The offers will be available from 5pm Gulf Standard Time today on the tickets' platform – Platinum List.

Individual tickets for all tournament matches are also being released today - fans will get the opportunity of securing theirs from the limited number of tickets on offer. The tournament will be held in the UAE from September 9 to 28, 2025, across two world class venues of Dubai, which will host 11 matches, and Abu Dhabi, which will host 8 matches.

Recommended For You

Fans can now book India vs Pakistan tickets for Dh475 as part of a new package. The match will be held on September 14 in Dubai. Earlier, tickets for the most sought-after match was available in a seven-match tickets package starting at Dh1,400.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Here are the new offers included in three different tickets packages:

Package 1:

Starting price Dh475.

Package includes the following Group A matches:



India vs UAE

Pakistan vs Oman India vs Pakistan

Package 2:

Starting price Dh525.

Package includes the following Super Four matches:



B1 vs B2

A1 vs A2 A1 vs B2

Package 3:

Starting price Dh525.

Package includes two Super Four matches and the tournament final:



A2 vs B2

A1 vs B1 Final

In the coming days, tickets will also be made available at the tickets offices at both Dubai International Stadium and Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi - details will be announced in due course, the Board said.

The match schedule was also updated last week, with a changed start time for several matches. Here's the latest schedule:

Tuesday, 9 September – Afghanistan vs Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm

Wednesday, 10 September – India vs United Arab Emirates, Dubai – 6:30pm

Thursday, 11 September – Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm

Friday, 12 September – Pakistan vs Oman, Dubai – 6:30pm

Saturday, 13 September – Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm

Sunday, 14 September – India vs Pakistan, Dubai – 6:30pm

Monday, 15 September – UAE vs Oman, Abu Dhabi – 4:00pm

Monday, 15 September – Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong, Dubai – 6:30pm

Tuesday, 16 September – Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm

Wednesday, 17 September – Pakistan vs UAE, Dubai – 6:30pm

Thursday, 18 September – Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm

Friday, 19 September – India vs Oman, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm

Saturday, 20 September – B1 vs B2, Dubai – 6:30pm

Sunday, 21 September – A1 vs A2, Dubai – 6:30pm

Monday, 22 September – Rest Day

Tuesday, 23 September – A2 vs B1, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm

Wednesday, 24 September – A1 vs B2, Dubai – 6:30pm

Thursday, 25 September – A2 vs B2, Dubai – 6:30pm

Friday, 26 September – A1 vs B1, Dubai – 6:30pm

Saturday, 27 September – Rest Day

Sunday, 28 September – Final, Dubai – 6:30pm

Monday, 29 September – Reserve Day