Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Asia Cup In UAE: Get India Vs Pakistan Match Tickets For Dh475 In New Package

Asia Cup In UAE: Get India Vs Pakistan Match Tickets For Dh475 In New Package


2025-09-02 02:42:17
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

The Emirates Cricket Board has announced exciting offers on the Asia Cup 2025 match tickets . The offers will be available from 5pm Gulf Standard Time today on the tickets' platform – Platinum List.

Individual tickets for all tournament matches are also being released today - fans will get the opportunity of securing theirs from the limited number of tickets on offer. The tournament will be held in the UAE from September 9 to 28, 2025, across two world class venues of Dubai, which will host 11 matches, and Abu Dhabi, which will host 8 matches.

Recommended For You

Fans can now book India vs Pakistan tickets for Dh475 as part of a new package. The match will be held on September 14 in Dubai. Earlier, tickets for the most sought-after match was available in a seven-match tickets package starting at Dh1,400.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Here are the new offers included in three different tickets packages:

Package 1:

Starting price Dh475.

Package includes the following Group A matches:

  • India vs UAE

  • Pakistan vs Oman

  • India vs Pakistan

Package 2:

Starting price Dh525.

Package includes the following Super Four matches:

  • B1 vs B2

  • A1 vs A2

  • A1 vs B2

Package 3:

Starting price Dh525.

Package includes two Super Four matches and the tournament final:

  • A2 vs B2

  • A1 vs B1

  • Final

In the coming days, tickets will also be made available at the tickets offices at both Dubai International Stadium and Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi - details will be announced in due course, the Board said.

The match schedule was also updated last week, with a changed start time for several matches. Here's the latest schedule:

Tuesday, 9 September – Afghanistan vs Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm

Wednesday, 10 September – India vs United Arab Emirates, Dubai – 6:30pm

Thursday, 11 September – Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm

Friday, 12 September – Pakistan vs Oman, Dubai – 6:30pm

Saturday, 13 September – Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm

Sunday, 14 September – India vs Pakistan, Dubai – 6:30pm

Monday, 15 September – UAE vs Oman, Abu Dhabi – 4:00pm

Monday, 15 September – Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong, Dubai – 6:30pm

Tuesday, 16 September – Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm

Wednesday, 17 September – Pakistan vs UAE, Dubai – 6:30pm

Thursday, 18 September – Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm

Friday, 19 September – India vs Oman, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm

Saturday, 20 September – B1 vs B2, Dubai – 6:30pm

Sunday, 21 September – A1 vs A2, Dubai – 6:30pm

Monday, 22 September – Rest Day

Tuesday, 23 September – A2 vs B1, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm

Wednesday, 24 September – A1 vs B2, Dubai – 6:30pm

Thursday, 25 September – A2 vs B2, Dubai – 6:30pm

Friday, 26 September – A1 vs B1, Dubai – 6:30pm

Saturday, 27 September – Rest Day

Sunday, 28 September – Final, Dubai – 6:30pm

Monday, 29 September – Reserve Day

MENAFN02092025000049011007ID1110007834

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search